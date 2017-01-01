New yStats.com report provides information on Apple Pay digital wallet

Online retail and payments research specialist yStats.com's new publication, "Apple Pay Profile 2017" provides details on the operation of Apple Inc.'s digital wallet.

Infographic: Apple Pay Profile 2017

Contact

yStats.com Press team

***@ystats.com yStats.com Press team

End

--launched in thein Autumn of 2014, has now spread to over a dozen countries. Information about the financial institutions and merchant adoptions in the various economies wherecan be used is included in the new yStats.com report, along with the description of its key features. Figures from Apple Pay's largest market, the USA, indicate that over aof retailers of various segments now accept Apple Pay. Surveys cited in the report show that utilization of the Apple Pay walletawareness of the ability to do so amongusers, but usage hasover the past two years.https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/20170101_Product-Brochure-Order-Form_Apple-Pay-Profile-20171.pdfyStats.com GmbH & Co. KGBehringstrasse 28a, D-22765 HamburgPhone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51E-Mail: press@ystats.comInternet: www.ystats.comTwitter: www.twitter.com/ystatsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystatsFacebook: www.facebook.com/ystatsFounded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.