New yStats.com report provides information on Apple Pay digital wallet

Online retail and payments research specialist yStats.com's new publication, "Apple Pay Profile 2017" provides details on the operation of Apple Inc.'s digital wallet.
 
 
HAMBURG, Germany - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Apple Pay, launched in the USA in Autumn of 2014, has now spread to over a dozen countries. Information about the financial institutions and merchant adoptions in the various economies where Apple Pay can be used is included in the new yStats.com report, along with the description of its key features. Figures from Apple Pay's largest market, the USA, indicate that over a third of retailers of various segments now accept Apple Pay. Surveys cited in the report show that utilization of the Apple Pay wallet trails awareness of the ability to do so among iPhone users, but usage has increased over the past two years.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/20170101_Product-Brochure-Order-Form_Apple-Pay-Profile-20171.pdf


Press Contact:

yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50

Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51

E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats


About yStats.com

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
Click to Share