News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BizLibrary Releases Multiple Featured Enhancements to Its Learning Management System
Several upgrades have been made to the Certification Groups feature, including a better user experience for administrators. Admins will have the ability to assign and edit privileges to groups and individual users. They'll also be able to manage stages of each certification and add, edit, or delete content requirements within it.
One enhancement to the video player is a 10-second replay that lets learners quickly review something they may have missed without having to manually scroll backward. Also new to the video player options is captioning for English and Spanish videos.
The content player now supports 1080p 60fps quality for videos that have been produced to these specifications. Video quality preferences have been updated to be available as a function within the video player.
Closed captioning is now supported in the content player for video lessons with VTT caption files, soon to include video lessons from BizLibrary Productions as well.
All of the featured enhancements included in this release make BizLibrary's online learning platform an even more effective tool for improving employee training programs.
Organizations can experience these new enhancements through full access to The BizLibrary Collection and LMS with a 30-day free trial. (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
"Our Product and Development teams are continuously assessing client needs in the LMS and developing plans to enhance our product," said Angela Conlon, Product UX Manager at BizLibrary. "Our clients didn't sign up for a stagnant product or partnership – we work to stay ahead of employee training needs so they can stay ahead of their industry's needs."
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/)
Contact
BizLibrary
***@bizlibrary.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse