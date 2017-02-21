 
Ryan Flautz Named Associate Principal at KTGY Architecture + Planning

 
 
Ryan Flautz
Ryan Flautz
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- International award-winning firm KTGY Architecture + Planning is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Flautz to associate principal at KTGY Architecture + Planning. Flautz joined KTGY in 2011 and has more than 25 years of residential design and project management experience. Flautz formerly served as executive director, production in KTGY's Los Angeles office.

Flautz has an extensive background in construction documentation and techniques, quality control, staff development and a strong knowledge of federal and state building codes. Some of his recent projects include Skylar at Playa Vista in Playa Vista, Calif.; Amelia at Bay Meadows and Landsdowne at Bay Meadows in San Mateo, Calif.; and Communications Hill in San Jose, Calif.

"We are grateful to Ryan for his outstanding contributions to KTGY," said Manny Gonzalez, FAIA, LEED AP, managing principal of KTGY's Los Angeles office. "He is dedicated to our clients and design excellence. He brings a wealth of technical and construction experience to each project."

About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Call 888.456.KTGY or visit www.ktgy.com (http://ktgy.com/).

