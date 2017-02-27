 
Iconic streetwear brand PNB Nation celebrates its 25th anniversary

 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- PNB Nation, one of the most revered NYC-based brands lauded as a pioneer in what is now called "streetwear," announces a year-long celebration honoring its 25th-anniversary.

"What motivated PNB's inception 25 years ago, and what is remembered by those who witnessed and wore it, was simply youth culture, dreaming out loud, and trying to carve a place against the grain. At the core PNB was anti-establishment, evident in our earliest logo of the upside-down pig. Officially killing the system/"Man", by marking an X in the pig's eye, we chose to be playful and cryptic with our messages. The motivation was to provoke thought, layer in concept and shine a light on the culture in a way that wasn't superficial, simplistic or popular."

– Zulu Williams, PNB Nation Co-Founder and Designer

PNB Nation will kick off the celebration with a series of events including a roundtable discussion on Streetwear: Then+Now moderated by culture expert Alan Ket. Panelists include Zulu Wiliams, PNB Nation cofounder and Macy's VP Design, Men's and Kids Private Brands; Diego Moscoso, former designer of Marc Jacobs and Supreme and designer and founder of Nowhere FC; Elena Romero; FIT Professor and author of Free Stylin': How Hip Hop Changed the Fashion Industry; and Kwasi Kessie, men's fashion stylist for BET Networks.

Wednesday, March 1, at 7pm at a private location in the Meatpacking district the Streetwear: Then + Now conversation will be centered on the genesis of New York City streetwear culture; its growing influence on the aesthetics of fashion globally; its significance today; and streetwear's current ﬁnancial impact. The event will also include an exclusive closing musical set by the legendary DJ and super producer Pete Rock.

Additional events throughout the year will include art events, panel discussion series and live music performances to cement its legacy. PNB Nation is excited to also announce the reissuing of some of its most-celebrated, classic tees from the early 90's through special limited edition vintage capsule drops. Visit http://www.officialpnbnation.com for more information.

Shani A. Faure, CMP
***@stilettosandsounds.com
Page Updated Last on: Feb 27, 2017
