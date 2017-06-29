Winning Single Mom Coaches Single Women to Find Love through Clarity, Confidence, and Connection

Kaywanda Lamb teams up with Leader in Love Paul C. Brunson and others for "Brunch & Love" in D.C.

Brunch & Love DC

Contact

Stilettos & Sounds LLC

***@stilettosandsounds.com Stilettos & Sounds LLC

End

-- On Saturday, July 22, 2017 the Winning Single Mom, Kaywanda Lamb is gathering some of the most established leaders in love for the Brunch & Love DCrelationship panel & soiree for single moms. The event will take place 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at BAU International University located at 1510 H Street NW, Washington, DC 2005.Kaywanda uses her expertise as The Winning Single Mom to transform the lives of single women assisting them with building their dating confidence, helping them find time for love, and providing them with practical strategies to date their worth. Her previous events have already touched the lives of many moms, dispelling negative myths about single mothers not investing in themselves, creating a space for empowerment, and providing fun and clarity for those who need it. Now, she has amplified her message by engaging with moms during her national brunch and relationship series. Her first stop was Dallas, TX with Derrick Jaxn in April.Paul C. Brunson, TV Show host of "Help! I Need Love" on ABC and a master Matchmaker will be the lead panelist accompanied by three other experts Pamela Booker, CEO of Koils by Nature and former single mom, Troy Spry, relationship coach and author of "Teach Me How to Love," and Ella Rucker, author of "The Beauty of an Ugly Start," mentor to millionaires and single mom. All of these individuals have a mission in alignment with Kaywanda's. They, too, understand that there are single moms that do want to marry and find love but lack time to date, strategy to choose, and the courage to try.Sponsors include BAU University, Koils by Nature, and Details Made Simple. D.C. will gather 60 single women to mingle, brunch, and gain clarity on what they need to do to invite love into their lives. Women will learn about the balance of committed, healthy, stable relationships and how to prepare for them while honoring and including who they are. The event will empower, educate, and inspire women to prepare for and attract the relationship of their dreams. Click here for more information www.kaywandalamb.com and follow the hashtag #brunchandlovedc