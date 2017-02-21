News By Tag
Muslims for Progressive Values Appoint Five New Board Members
Michael Alexander brings 30 years of distinguished professional experience with the arts. His passion is finding ways for the arts to play leading roles in breaking down the barriers that divide communities and raising issues of concern to the community at large. "I am very proud to be an MPV board member knowing that my skill set has less to do with religion and more to do with my decades of diverse arts presenting and cross-community communications,"
Misbah Tahir comes from a business background as a biotechnology finance executive, who has spent most of his career advancing important new therapies for patients. A first-generation American Muslim, Mr Tahir began his career as a management consultant, where he developed growth strategies for clients in the U.S., China, Indonesia, and South Korea. His business acumen and experience will undoubtedly enrich MPV with tremendous international vision. Indeed, he is "excited to join such an outstanding organization and look forward to working with Ani and the rest of the MPV board and leadership team."
Similar to Mr Tahir, Nahil Sharkasi comes from a business background. As a Senior Program Manager at Microsoft, Nahil has developed devices like Kinect and Hololens that seek to bridge the gap between humans and the digital world. A mentor and facilitator at Young Women Empowered, Ms. Sharkasi always felt "that the Islamic values [she] grew up with and the liberal, feminists values I practice every day are deeply aligned." "These values are equality, tolerance and compassion,"
Ali Parsa is similarly passionate about working with MPV to represent Islam as a source of love and compassion. A professor of history, Dr. Parsa seeks ways for people to appreciate different points of view that go beyond political correctness. "With the backdrop of radicalism,"
One of the most hardened supporters of MPV at the Human Rights Council, Ambassador Roderick van Schreven, retired, carries immense experience as a career diplomat, having served as Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Nations and the World Trade Organization in Geneva. Before that, among many other distinguished positions, His Excellency served as the Netherlands Ambassador in Damascus (Syria) between 2002 and 2006. Ambassador van Schreven's business and diplomatic expertise makes him an invaluable addition to the Advisory Board.
The insights and experiences of all these new members will be invaluable to MPV's work as a global Muslim human rights organizations. Ani Zonneveld, president and founder of MPV, explained that "MPV's role has grown exponentially since our inception in 2007 from a local grassroots entity to a global Muslim human rights organization with chapters and affiliates in U.S., Canada, France, Germany, The Netherlands, The Philippines, Australia, Malaysia, Burundi and Tunisia. MPV's work in the U.S. is unique in that we defend basic rights of all peoples regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation."
For more information about MPV and its International Board, please visit:http://www.mpvusa.org/
