eComEngine Celebrates 10 Years
Software Company Has Helped eCommerce Sellers Generate More Than 45 Million Positive Feedbacks
FeedbackFive, which automates the management of feedback and reviews, has the distinction of being the first comprehensive feedback management tool for Amazon sellers. The tool streamlines the entire reputation management process by providing email/text alerting, advanced reporting, professionally translated email templates and more. FeedbackFive has helped their users get over 45 million positive feedbacks.
Recently, eComEngine also introduced two additional tools, RestockPro and eComSpy. RestockPro is a powerful inventory management platform for FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon) sellers. The tool includes restocking suggestions, local inventory tracking, a shipment wizard, a kitting optimizer and more. eComSpy allows sellers to upload a list of codes to generate a report that provides information about product sales rank, what the competition looks like and profit margins as well as other key data that would take hours to research manually.
"Our company was built to solve critical issues for Amazon sellers. It's rewarding to help our clients make their dreams of running a successful eCommerce business come true by providing tools that automate workflows and streamline processes. We're excited to see what the next ten years bring," said Founder and President Jay Lagarde.
For more information about eComEngine or its products, click here (https://www.ecomengine.com/
About eComEngine: eComEngine, LLC, is a software engineering firm specializing in cloud-based tools for small-to-large internet retailers. Founded in 2007, eComEngine has been a trusted partner and resource for online merchants in the past decade. The company is focused on helping customers succeed in eCommerce.
