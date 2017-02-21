News By Tag
March 31st Application Deadline for ASCO Engineering Scholarship is Fast Approaching
ASCO will award two $5,000 scholarships to U.S. engineering students, provide $1,000 grants to their college's engineering departments, and host the students at "The Amazing Packaging Race" at PACK EXPO International in 2017.
Applications are now being accepted and may be submitted by the program deadline of March 31, 2017. Details and forms are available at www.asco.com/
"2017 marks the 10th year of the ASCO Engineering Scholarship program and, through it, our role in supporting the education of today's engineering students in their journey to become tomorrow's engineering leaders," said Erik S. VanLaningham, Vice President, Marketing – Americas, ASCO. "We are proud and honored to have invested more than $100,000 over past decade in the success of our nation's future engineers."
Over the past ten years, ASCO has awarded $90,000 in scholarships to 18 students based on their potential for leadership and for making a significant contribution to the engineering profession. Also, ASCO has provided another $18,000 in grants to the engineering departments of the colleges where the recipients are enrolled.
The ASCO scholarship is merit-based and will be awarded on the candidate's potential for leadership and for making a significant contribution to the engineering profession, particularly as it relates to the application of fluid control and fluid power technologies. A panel of ASCO executives and independent judges will select the finalists.
Students seeking to submit a scholarship application must be enrolled full-time in an undergraduate or graduate program in an instrumentation, systems, electrical, mechanical, or automation engineering discipline at an accredited U.S. educational institution for the 2017/2018 academic year. Candidates must also maintain at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale, and be a U.S. citizen or legal U.S. resident. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2017. Details and forms are available at www.asco.com/
ASCO will award the scholarships at "The Amazing Packaging Race" at PACK EXPO International, to take place in Las Vegas from September 25 – 27, 2017. The race, sponsored by ASCO, is a fun and educational event that pits teams of packaging students, from programs around the country, against each other in a race to gather points by completing tasks at specific PACK EXPO booths.
About ASCO
ASCO, an Emerson company, offers comprehensive solutions of fluid automation products for a broad range of process and manufacturing industry applications. The company's global scale increases speed to market, its deep expertise across applications transforms ideas into measurable outcomes, and its people create solutions that maximize efficiencies and optimize customer applications. ASCO's fluid control and pneumatic product lines include a full range of solenoid valves, angle body piston valves, valve manifolds, cylinders, filters, regulators, lubricators and a complete range of accessories. For more information, visit www.asco.com.
About Emerson
Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.
Contact
Don Goncalves for ASCO
***@tizinc.com
