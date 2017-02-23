 
ASCO Introduces 617 Series SentronicLP Electronic Pressure Regulator for Low-Power Applications

 
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- ASCO has introduced the ASCO Numatics 617 Series SentronicLP proportional electronic regulator for accurate pneumatic pressure control in applications with limited power supplies.

"The 617 Series' 4-watt power consumption offers design and control engineers a highly reliable and cost-effective solution for pressure regulation in low-power environments," said Andy Duffy, vice president sales – Americas, ASCO. "With its advanced DaS software, the regulator can be optimized for maximum performance and safety in any application."

With hysteresis of less than 1 percent, excellent linearity and repeatability, and stable control under flowing conditions, the high-performance proportional valve is ideally suited for applications where precise pressure control is required. These include manufacturing applications in the automotive and tire, food and beverage, and packaging industries.

The 617 Series regulator is available in three sizes – 1/4 inch (4 mm), 3/8 inch (8 mm), and 1/2 inch (15 mm) -- to cover a wide range of flow requirements. It also incorporates the following features:

• Exceptionally high flow: the 1/2-inch model's 5,200 Nl/min flow rate is the highest in its class
• Versatile, compact, and lightweight design
• Intelligent digital communication with simple operation

Compact manifold available

The 617 Series' 1/4-inch model is available in a compact manifold mount that holds up to 10 valves. The space-saving design requires only one pressure supply, enabling economic, simple, and quick installation.

Most configurations of the 617 Series pressure regulator are available for rapid delivery as part of the ASCO Express quick shipment program.

For more information, contact ASCO at 888-686-2842, by e-mail at an.insidesales@emerson.com, or visit www.asco.com.

About ASCO

ASCO, an Emerson company, offers comprehensive solutions of fluid automation products for a broad range of process and manufacturing industry applications. The company's global scale increases speed to market, its deep expertise across applications transforms ideas into measurable outcomes, and its people create solutions that maximize efficiencies and optimize customer applications. ASCO's fluid control and pneumatic product lines include a full range of solenoid valves, angle body piston valves, valve manifolds, cylinders, filters, regulators, lubricators and a complete range of accessories. For more information, visit www.asco.com.

About Emerson

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Click to Share