Industry News





Third-Generation Family Member Named Director of Operations at Laboratory Testing Inc

A new position at Laboratory Testing Inc. called Director of Operations will be filled by Brandon McVaugh, a third-generation member of the family business. He will oversee the Destructive Testing, Non-Destructive Testing and Metrology Departments.
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Brandon McVaugh has been named to the newly created position, Director of Operations, at Laboratory Testing Inc. This executive-level position will oversee the company's three main lines of business: Destructive Testing, Non-Destructive Testing and Metrology. In his new role, Brandon will be responsible for managing the test and inspection operations of these departments in order to achieve LTI's short-term and long-term performance goals for profitability, productivity, quality and safety.

The production departments at Laboratory Testing Inc. provide the full range of testing and inspection services required to service varied industries, including aerospace, defense, power generation, medical and others. The Lab also has the accreditations, certifications, quality system and approvals to meet the requirements of these customers, including NADCAP and A2LA accreditation, ISO/IEC 17025 certification, a quality program in compliance with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485, PED approval and more.

As a grandson of the founder of LTI, Robert W. McVaugh, Sr., Brandon began working for the family business at a fairly young age. He worked in the company's Machine Shop and Nondestructive Testing Department while still in school. After earning a bachelor's degree in business from Delaware Valley College, he spent the next five years as an employee of The Vanguard Group in Valley Forge, PA. He returned to LTI in January 2010 filling a new position for the company, Customer Service Supervisor.

Brandon next served as Assistant Manager of the Destructive Testing Department, beginning in August 2012. He was promoted to Manager in mid-2013 and continued to work closely with the previous long-term Destructive Testing Manager until he retired in late 2015. During these last few years in Destructive Testing, Brandon oversaw staffing, training, order processing, budgeting, quality control and turnaround in both Mechanical Testing and the Machine Shop. Mike McVaugh, CEO and President of LTI, said, "Brandon helped grow both sales and profits, introduced more rigorous quantitative decision-making and implemented both significant process improvements and capacity expansion efforts. I am confident that Brandon will help to usher in a new era in the strategic, operational, and cultural evolution of LTI."

About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/) (LTI) of Hatfield, PA is an independent materials testing and metrology laboratory in business since 1984. The range of services offered by LTI includes mechanical testing, metallurgical testing, chemical analysis, corrosion testing, nondestructive testing, specimen machining, failure analysis, dimensional inspection and calibration services with results documented in a Certified Test Report or Calibration Certificate. The laboratory specializes in metal and polymer testing, but also analyzes powdered metals, ores, ferroalloys, composites and ceramics. LTI holds PRI/Nadcap accreditations in materials and nondestructive testing, and A2LA accreditations to ANS/ISO/IEC 17025 in materials testing, dimensional inspection and calibration services, which complies with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485. Test specimens are machined on-site and material investigations are conducted to determine the root cause of material failures. LTI Metrology (http://www.ltimetrology.com/), a division of Laboratory Testing Inc., provides dimensional inspection and NIST-traceable calibration services for measuring hand tools, masters and a wide-range of measuring instruments and equipment. On-site calibration, repairs, new instruments and replacement parts are offered. Information on Laboratory Testing Inc. services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com, sales@labtesting.com or 800-784-2882.

Contact
Sharon Bentzley
***@labtesting.com
End
Source:Laboratory Testing Inc.
Email:***@labtesting.com Email Verified
