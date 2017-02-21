News By Tag
Third-Generation Family Member Named Director of Operations at Laboratory Testing Inc
A new position at Laboratory Testing Inc. called Director of Operations will be filled by Brandon McVaugh, a third-generation member of the family business. He will oversee the Destructive Testing, Non-Destructive Testing and Metrology Departments.
The production departments at Laboratory Testing Inc. provide the full range of testing and inspection services required to service varied industries, including aerospace, defense, power generation, medical and others. The Lab also has the accreditations, certifications, quality system and approvals to meet the requirements of these customers, including NADCAP and A2LA accreditation, ISO/IEC 17025 certification, a quality program in compliance with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485, PED approval and more.
As a grandson of the founder of LTI, Robert W. McVaugh, Sr., Brandon began working for the family business at a fairly young age. He worked in the company's Machine Shop and Nondestructive Testing Department while still in school. After earning a bachelor's degree in business from Delaware Valley College, he spent the next five years as an employee of The Vanguard Group in Valley Forge, PA. He returned to LTI in January 2010 filling a new position for the company, Customer Service Supervisor.
Brandon next served as Assistant Manager of the Destructive Testing Department, beginning in August 2012. He was promoted to Manager in mid-2013 and continued to work closely with the previous long-term Destructive Testing Manager until he retired in late 2015. During these last few years in Destructive Testing, Brandon oversaw staffing, training, order processing, budgeting, quality control and turnaround in both Mechanical Testing and the Machine Shop. Mike McVaugh, CEO and President of LTI, said, "Brandon helped grow both sales and profits, introduced more rigorous quantitative decision-making and implemented both significant process improvements and capacity expansion efforts. I am confident that Brandon will help to usher in a new era in the strategic, operational, and cultural evolution of LTI."
About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/
