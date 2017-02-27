News By Tag
The Best Mountain Bike Helmets announced by OutsidePursuits.com
OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top Mountain Bike Helmets
The Winners are:
Editors' Choice - Troy Lee Designs A-1 Helmet
The Troy Lee Designs A-1 Helmet is constructed of a advanced polycarbonate shell that provides full protection for you head. What is notable is the extra protection it provides for the back of the head. The padding has wicking abilities to keep your head cool and dry. The 16 vents also provides superior ventilation earning the Troy Lee Designs A-1 Helmet "Editors Choice".
Top Pick - The POC Tectal helmet is a quality helmet that has a unibody contruction that provides extensive protection for your head. The ventilation of the helmet sets it apart from most other helmets. The extra large vent openings provide much better air flow in warmer conditions. The Armid grid of the shell is among the strongest availabe at any price range.
Best Buy - Smith Optics Forefront All Mountain Bike Helmet
The In-Mold construction of the Smith Optics Forefront helmet with the "Koroyd tubes" give this helmet superior protection for your head in the event of impact. This also makes for a lightweight helmet and excellent ventilation inside the helmet. One of the things the editors like best about the Smith Optics helmet was the fitting system allowing the rider to get a perfect fit.
Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
