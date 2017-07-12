Country(s)
Industry News
OutsidePursuits.com Announces Travel Tour Reviews
OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following activities in Costa Rica for their new service Adventure Seeker.
In their first comprehensive review OP picks the top tours and excursions to be found in Costa Rica in the following categories:
Given that there are so many options for activities at any travel destination, it can be time consuming guesswork for consumers to decide on the best tours and excursions to choose.
To help make the decision easier Outside Pursuits has done a lot of leg work to narrow it down and to summarize their research findings in their reviews.
Outside Pursuits' writers have extensive experience traveling to the regions they cover, so the Adventure Seeker resource gives adventure travelers the information they need to make the most of their travel time and money.
Readers can see the Costa Rica activies here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear and tour reviews. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for their needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com.
Contact
Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse