Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Creates Blog Series Redefining Productivity for Business Success
Business consultant and professional organizer Emily Parks has created a six part blog series detailing her unique definition of what productivity is and how she helps clients achieve greater success with increased productivity.
The Redefining Productivity blog series began February 13th and runs for six consecutive Mondays throughout February and March: 2/20, 2/27, 3/6, 3/13, 3/20 and 3/27. All blogs are archived and may be viewed at any time.
As a technology specialist and productivity consultant, Parks focuses her Redefining Productivity blog serieson six tenants that she has discovered help achieve greater productivity and business success. Each blog goes into greater detail with actionable suggestions that can be implemented to increase productivity. Parks explains the following themes and how they help one become more productive:
· Time is a limited resource and needs to be invested wisely.
· Clarity of priorities enables knowing which goals to tackle when.
· Proactively planning your efforts will boost success for your goals.
· Distractions are extremely detrimental to your desired results.
· It is imperative to utilize all available resources.
· Work-life integration is a realistic way to tackle what matters most.
To read all six blog posts in this series on Redefining Productivity, visit: http://organizeforsuccess.biz/
Organize for Success is also available to work with teams, provide individual help getting organized or increasing productivity, as well as provide presentations to achieve success. As an Evernote Certified Consultant, Parks is trained to teach people how to use Evernote. Contact Emily at 919-981-6397 or eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz.
Parks is also actively involved in the community and volunteers with the Lung Cancer Initiative of North Carolina whose mission is to save lives and provide support to those affected by lung cancer through research, awareness, education and access programs. At the end of February, she will be appointed secretary for the Board of Directors.
One of Parks' themes in increasing productivity is to proactively plan. In this short video, Parks shares tips on how to prepare your business for a potential fire: https://youtu.be/
Partner with Emily Parks…Make Every Minute Matter! TM
About Organize for Success
The mission of Organize for Success is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized workshops & trainings; workflow processes; and how to organize your workspace statewide in North Carolina.
Owner Emily Parks is an Evernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was also awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh.
Contact
Emily Parks
eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz
