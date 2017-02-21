News By Tag
Stargroves Releases 360 VR Music Video Featuring Abigail Breslin
Featured singer on the track and in the video is singer/songwriter and actress Abigail Breslin, best known for her feature film roles including "Little Miss Sunshine" and "August: Osage County."
Watch the video on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/
Abigail first appeared with Stargroves back in 2012 when they debuted their single, "Westfjords,"
Over the last two years, Stargroves have been hard at work creating their sophomore album. Their first album was praised for its eclectic mix of unique sounds. Aside/
Ted Watson remarks on the creation of the sophomore album: "We took extra time to record this album because we wanted to experiment with sounds and song forms to come up with something truly unique. We hope our fans will enjoy the evolution of our music on these new tracks."
In 2016, Stargroves released three of the singles that will be included on their sophomore album, "Little Islands," "Sad Robots," and "Movie Stars," while "Telephone" marks the fourth. This new music video is the first in a series of releases planned for 2017 in a lead up to Stargroves sophomore album.
For more information on Stargroves, visit http://www.Stargroves.com. For media inquiries, and to schedule an interview with the band, contact Stephen at SMTentertainment@
