Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Stargroves Releases 360 VR Music Video Featuring Abigail Breslin

 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Today marks the release of indie-pop band Stargroves new single and music video, "Telephone."  The NYC-based band is breaking new ground by filming in 360 degree virtual reality (VR).  In a partnership with Nokia, Stargroves used the new $60,000 OZO camera to film the video at the famed Log Cabin recording studio in NYC.   "We wanted to create a new, unique kind of video," says lead singer Ted Watson.  "I love working with new technology and I knew VR would give our fans a chance to interact with the band in a way they have not yet been able to."

Featured singer on the track and in the video is singer/songwriter and actress Abigail Breslin, best known for her feature film roles including "Little Miss Sunshine" and "August: Osage County."

Watch the video on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/PCLhzdi4unE



Abigail first appeared with Stargroves back in 2012 when they debuted their single, "Westfjords," on PerezHilton.com.  They followed up with a second collaboration, "Within Me A Lunatic Sings."  Since the release of their debut album, Stargroves have done performances throughout the US and Canada including a special performance at SXSW.  In 2015, Stargroves and Abigail debuted "Telephone" in a live performance on the hit TV show and YouTube channel Pop Trigger.  The song had just been written and the band were still in the recording studio creating the track.

Over the last two years, Stargroves have been hard at work creating their sophomore album.  Their first album was praised for its eclectic mix of unique sounds.  Aside/Beside called them "a new species of indie-pop" while Audio Fuzz said "this is pop music that craves for you to listen, to suck it up, to become the music."

Ted Watson remarks on the creation of the sophomore album: "We took extra time to record this album because we wanted to experiment with sounds and song forms to come up with something truly unique.  We hope our fans will enjoy the evolution of our music on these new tracks."

In 2016, Stargroves released three of the singles that will be included on their sophomore album, "Little Islands," "Sad Robots," and "Movie Stars," while "Telephone" marks the fourth.  This new music video is the first in a series of releases planned for 2017 in a lead up to Stargroves sophomore album.

For more information on Stargroves, visit http://www.Stargroves.com.  For media inquiries, and to schedule an interview with the band, contact Stephen at SMTentertainment@gmail.com.
Source:Stargroves and Abigail Breslin
