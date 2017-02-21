News By Tag
Born To Be A Star – Stephen Michael Thornton Drops New Single And Music Video
"I've been producing for other artists for a while now. It's always difficult to produce yourself, but with the help of my band and my mix engineer, I think we came up with some cool sounds," says Stephen.
The music video for Born To Be A Star was filmed in Tampa, FL, where Stephen grew up, with help of his brother, filmmaker Robby Thornton. "We went all over Tampa and St. Pete scoping out some of the most unique locations. Ultimately, we loved the vibe of the Bayshore where the car scenes were filmed. We also got some great shots of downtown Tampa and street art in St. Pete," says Stephen. The final scene features murals created by St. Pete local artist Chad Mize. "I fell in love with the 'Starry Eyed' mural and thought it would be perfect for the video. We are very grateful Chad allowed us to include it,"Stephen said.
Born To Be A Star can be seen on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/
The single is also available on iTunes, Google Play, and other digital music retailers worldwide.
This is just one single in a series of releases that will lead to a new EP from Stephen Michael Thornton in 2017. Over the last year, SMT has been writing, recording, and performing with his band in NYC. He has performed at some of the cities best spots for indie artists including The Bitter End and The Delancey. In the past, Stephen has written songs for TV and corporate advertising including the hit show Dance Moms on Lifetime. For more information about Stephen Michael Thornton, visit theSMTsound.com.
