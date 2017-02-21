News By Tag
Imarticus Learning hosts a Symposium on 'Financial Technology: The Rise and Future'
On March 2, 2017, prominent leaders and stalwarts from related industries will discuss the potential of Technology to transform important areas of the Financial sector such as Retail Banking, Lending, Financing, Payments, Markets, Exchanges, Insurance and Currency. These panelists include:
•Vishal Tulsian, CEO, Tunaiku
•Anil Gudibande, Co-Founder, 1Crowd
•Neha Punater, Partner & Head, Fintech, KPMG
•Bhavesh Gupta, Senior EVP & Head, IDFC Bank
The main agenda of the session will be:
•Discussion 1: The rise of Fintech in the Indian context
•Discussion 2: Global Fintech – Leveraging their experiences
•Discussion 3: Trends in Fintech – will they disrupt traditional financial services?
•Discussion 4: Fintech startups – a buzz or a reality?
•Questions for the panelists
This session is aimed for those who would like to understand the financial technology landscape, and what this innovative industry may have in store for businesses and consumers. The audience of the event will be comprised of CEO/COO/ CTO's, Senior Operations and IT managers, Risk and Compliance Managers, Entrepreneurs from Banking and Technology domains.
Nikhil Barshikar, Managing Director of Imarticus Learning believes 'In today's digital, social, data-driven market place, it is technology that is going to transform the entire Financial Services landscape. With over-estimated $500 billion flowing through digital channels, India is on the cusp of a Financial Technology revolution'.
To know more about Webinar visit http://imarticus1.viewpage.co/
About Imarticus Learning
Imarticus Learning is formed to bridge the gap between academia and the industry. The firm provides a range of Training and Corporate Solutions designed to assist individuals and firms in meeting its skillset requirements. Headquartered in Mumbai, Imarticus has presence in over 10+ cities in India, with a headcount of 150+ employees. Imarticus has won many awards and accolades, including Top Analytics Provider and Leading Institute in India.
Highlights
•Training and content delivery capability, across the areas of Investment Banking, Finance & Treasury, Capital Markets Operations, Business Analytics, Technology and Consulting.
•Preferred sourcing and corporate training delivery partner for leading Global Banks, Consulting, KPO, Technology and Analytics firms.
•Range of customized delivery methods such as instructor led training, e-learning, workshops and seminars for optimal training effectiveness.
•Knowledge partner for global firms such as Genpact, HDFC Bank and Motilal Oswal.
Contact
Imarticus Learning Pvt Ltd
Joy Parekh
***@imarticus.com
