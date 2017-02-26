News By Tag
Attn: Literary Agents, Publishers & Poets: Here is the quintessential poem for National Poetry Month
Attention all Literary Agents, Poetry Publishers, Songwriters and Poets everywhere: Here is the quintessential poem for National Poetry Month. It's about a poet who finally finds a publishing deal. Is it wishful thinking or will it really happen?
ENCLOSED IS THE QUINTESSENTIAL POEM FOR NATIONAL POETRY MONTH...
IT'S A POEM ABOUT EVERY POET'S DREAMS OF GETTING PUBLISHED
So, it's almost the end of National Poetry Month and you haven't found any new poems that you really like, yet? And, the poetry that you did find was so heavy to read that it almost gave you a hernia?
Well, here is one last poem for National Poetry Month and it lives up to every poet's dreams.
It starts off with a poet meeting a hotshot agent from Hollywood and it finally ends with a publishing deal! (At least that's the way the poem is supposed to end, but it goes on for a little bit more with a heartfelt poetry pitch.)
(Please feel free to refer to all or parts of the poem in any stories you may be doing.)
And...(drumroll)
"IT WAS THE FINAL DAY OF NATIONAL POETRY MONTH"
Copyright 2015, Robert Barrows
It was the final day of National Poetry Month
and I just made a great connection
She was a hotshot agent from Hollywood
and she had already brought in
a string of hits a mile long
She looked at my stuff and she said
"Barrows, this is exactly the kind of stuff
that they're looking for.
You got any more?"
I told her about some of the songs I co-wrote
and I told her about the video tombstone
I invented and a book I wrote
called "Cemetery of Lies"
Then...She slipped out her phone and said
"Come with me to my office"
And in just a short while
we were already getting offers
for movies, books and TV.
I said the classic wannabe
writer's line...I said
"How much can I get and
how much can I get now?"
And she said "Don't worry about that.
Leave that to me."
A few weeks later we reviewed
all the offers and we picked
out the ones that we wanted to sign.
Ain't that the way it's supposed to happen?
YES...BUT THAT'S NOT
ALWAYS THE WAY THE POETRY
DREAM GOES...SO, THE
REST OF THE POEM
GOES LIKE THIS...
So, if you're an agent, publisher or producer
and you're looking for your next string of hits,
give me a call and let's do some business.
I've got poems and potential song lyrics
and a book that will create a whole new
genre of storytelling, perfect for
movies, books and TV.
Want to see some of this stuff?
Give me a call today!
It's nearing the final day of
National Poetry Month
and it's your chance to cash in on
all this great stuff before someone else does.
Want to start with a sample
of all this great stuff?
Download my book called
"Crazy Robert's Poems and
Potential Song Lyrics" and
then give me a call and let's talk.
It's nearing the final day of
National Poetry Month
and I'm ready to make a deal...
Oh, am I ready to make a deal…
You think they'll publish any of this?
Here's a great pitch...
Come celebrate National Poetry Month
with an easy to read ebook called
"Crazy Robert's Poems
and Potential Song Lyrics" (which you can
download for a dollar on Amazon) and….
HELP RESCUE ALL THESE GREAT POEMS
FROM OBSCURITY FOR ONLY A DOLLAR
...all in honor of National Poetry Month.
Who knows...maybe the guy
will even become famous
one day?
For more information about "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" or the novel called "Cemetery of Lies," contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com
Contact
Robert Barrows
650-344-4405
barrow@barrows.com
