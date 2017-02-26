Attn: Literary Agents, Publishers & Poets: Here is the quintessential poem for National Poetry Month

Attention all Literary Agents, Poetry Publishers, Songwriters and Poets everywhere: Here is the quintessential poem for National Poetry Month. It's about a poet who finally finds a publishing deal. Is it wishful thinking or will it really happen?

-- FOR APRIL…FOR NATIONAL POETRY MONTH...ENCLOSED IS THE QUINTESSENTIAL POEM FOR NATIONAL POETRY MONTH...IT'S A POEM ABOUT EVERY POET'S DREAMS OF GETTING PUBLISHEDSo, it's almost the end of National Poetry Month and you haven't found any new poems that you really like, yet? And, the poetry that you did find was so heavy to read that it almost gave you a hernia?Well, here is one last poem for National Poetry Month and it lives up to every poet's dreams.It starts off with a poet meeting a hotshot agent from Hollywood and it finally ends with a publishing deal! (At least that's the way the poem is supposed to end, but it goes on for a little bit more with a heartfelt poetry pitch.)(Please feel free to refer to all or parts of the poem in any stories you may be doing.)And...(drumroll)...for your reading pleasure...(and, for the reading pleasure of your legions of fans and followers everywhere)...Here is the quintessential poem for National Poetry Month:"IT WAS THE FINAL DAY OF NATIONAL POETRY MONTH"Copyright 2015, Robert BarrowsIt was the final day of National Poetry Monthand I just made a great connectionShe was a hotshot agent from Hollywoodand she had already brought ina string of hits a mile longShe looked at my stuff and she said"Barrows, this is exactly the kind of stuffthat they're looking for.You got any more?"I told her about some of the songs I co-wroteand I told her about the video tombstoneI invented and a book I wrotecalled "Cemetery of Lies"Then...She slipped out her phone and said"Come with me to my office"And in just a short whilewe were already getting offersfor movies, books and TV.I said the classic wannabewriter's line...I said"How much can I get andhow much can I get now?"And she said "Don't worry about that.Leave that to me."A few weeks later we reviewedall the offers and we pickedout the ones that we wanted to sign.Ain't that the way it's supposed to happen?YES...BUT THAT'S NOTALWAYS THE WAY THE POETRYDREAM GOES...SO, THEREST OF THE POEMGOES LIKE THIS...So, if you're an agent, publisher or producerand you're looking for your next string of hits,give me a call and let's do some business.I've got poems and potential song lyricsand a book that will create a whole newgenre of storytelling, perfect formovies, books and TV.Want to see some of this stuff?Give me a call today!It's nearing the final day ofNational Poetry Monthand it's your chance to cash in onall this great stuff before someone else does.Want to start with a sampleof all this great stuff?Download my book called"Crazy Robert's Poems andPotential Song Lyrics" andthen give me a call and let's talk.It's nearing the final day ofNational Poetry Monthand I'm ready to make a deal...Oh, am I ready to make a deal…You think they'll publish any of this?Here's a great pitch...Come celebrate National Poetry Monthwith an easy to read ebook called"Crazy Robert's Poemsand Potential Song Lyrics" (which you candownload for a dollar on Amazon) and….HELP RESCUE ALL THESE GREAT POEMSFROM OBSCURITY FOR ONLY A DOLLAR...all in honor of National Poetry Month.Who knows...maybe the guywill even become famousone day?For more information about "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" or the novel called "Cemetery of Lies," contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com