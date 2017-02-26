 
Attn: Literary Agents, Publishers & Poets: Here is the quintessential poem for National Poetry Month

Attention all Literary Agents, Poetry Publishers, Songwriters and Poets everywhere: Here is the quintessential poem for National Poetry Month. It's about a poet who finally finds a publishing deal. Is it wishful thinking or will it really happen?
 
 
Robert Barrows, poet, adman, author, sculptor, songwriter and inventor
Robert Barrows, poet, adman, author, sculptor, songwriter and inventor
 
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- FOR APRIL…FOR NATIONAL POETRY MONTH...

ENCLOSED IS THE QUINTESSENTIAL POEM FOR  NATIONAL POETRY MONTH...

IT'S A POEM ABOUT EVERY POET'S DREAMS OF GETTING PUBLISHED

So, it's almost the end of National Poetry Month and you haven't found any new poems that you really like, yet? And, the poetry that you did find was so heavy to read that it almost gave you a hernia?

Well, here is one last poem for National Poetry Month and it lives up to every poet's dreams.

It starts off with a poet meeting a hotshot agent from Hollywood and it finally ends with a publishing deal! (At least that's the way the poem is supposed to end, but it goes on for a little bit more with a heartfelt poetry pitch.)

(Please feel free to refer to all or parts of the poem in any stories you may be doing.)

And...(drumroll)...for your reading pleasure...(and, for the reading pleasure of your legions of fans and followers everywhere)...Here is the quintessential poem for National Poetry Month:

"IT WAS THE FINAL DAY OF NATIONAL POETRY MONTH"

Copyright 2015, Robert Barrows

It was the final day of National Poetry Month

and I just made a great connection

She was a hotshot agent from Hollywood

and she had already brought in

a string of hits a mile long

She looked at my stuff and she said

"Barrows, this is exactly the kind of stuff

that they're looking for.

You got any more?"

I told her about some of the songs I co-wrote

and I told her about the video tombstone

I invented and a book I wrote

called "Cemetery of Lies"

Then...She slipped out her phone and said

"Come with me to my office"

And in just a short while

we were already getting offers

for movies, books and TV.

I said the classic wannabe

writer's line...I said

"How much can I get and

how much can I get now?"

And she said "Don't worry about that.

Leave that to me."

A few weeks later we reviewed

all the offers and we picked

out the ones that we wanted to sign.

Ain't that the way it's supposed to happen?

YES...BUT THAT'S NOT

ALWAYS THE WAY THE POETRY

DREAM GOES...SO, THE

REST OF THE POEM

GOES LIKE THIS...

So, if you're an agent, publisher or producer

and you're looking for your next string of hits,

give me a call and let's do some business.

I've got poems and potential song lyrics

and a book that will create a whole new

genre of storytelling, perfect for

movies, books and TV.

Want to see some of this stuff?

Give me a call today!

It's nearing the final day of

National Poetry Month

and it's your chance to cash in on

all this great stuff before someone else does.

Want to start with a sample

of all this great stuff?

Download my book called

"Crazy Robert's Poems and

Potential Song Lyrics" and

then give me a call and let's talk.

It's nearing the final day of

National Poetry Month

and I'm ready to make a deal...

Oh, am I ready to make a deal…

You think they'll publish any of this?

Here's a great pitch...

Come celebrate National Poetry Month

with an easy to read ebook called

"Crazy Robert's Poems

and Potential Song Lyrics" (which you can

download for a dollar on Amazon) and….

HELP RESCUE ALL THESE GREAT POEMS

FROM OBSCURITY FOR ONLY A DOLLAR

...all in honor of National Poetry Month.

Who knows...maybe the guy

will even become famous

one day?

For more information about "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" or the novel called "Cemetery of Lies," contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com

Tags:Literature, Media, Publishing
Industry:Books
Location:San Mateo - California - United States
Page Updated Last on: Feb 26, 2017
