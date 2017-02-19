 
Author and Entrepreneur: Leonard S. Johnson Announces the Release of an Artificial Intelligence Book

The Bank for International Ideas 3rd Edition calls for the creation of an Artificial Intelligence Bank that will incorporate Entrepreneurship to spur Economic Development and Job Growth
 
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact Information:

The Bank for International Ideas (aka) The A.I. Bank

Info@TheAIBank.com

Free Copy to Journalist upon request

Author and Entrepreneur:  Leonard S. Johnson Announces the Release of an Artificial Intelligence Book, Focused on Economics.

The Bank for International Ideas

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newport Beach, California -- author Leonard S. Johnson is proud to offer the 3rd Edition of  The Bank for International Ideas – powered by Human and Artificial Intelligence, available online and in bookstores everywhere on February 22, 2017.

The Bank for International Ideas 3rd Edition calls for the creation of an Artificial Intelligence Bank that will incorporate Entrepreneurshipto spur Economic Development and Job Growth.

The Book details how the Bank will utilize the formula, IA > M1 "therefore" IC + AI = W --- which translates into --- Intangible Assets (IA) is greater than Money Supply (M1), therefore --- Intellectual Capital (IC) plus Artificial Intelligence (AI) equals Wealth (W).

At the center of the Bank will reside the M.I.N.D -- which is an Artificial and Machine Intelligence NeuralNetwork Database, that we believe will facilitate economic development on a global scale.

About the Author and Entrepreneur:

Leonard S. Johnson is a serial entrepreneur who continuously comes up with new ideas and starts new business projects; he regularly conducts speaking engagements about public and private partnerships (P3), economic development and the global flow of technology.

After completing Stanford's SDRM Program, under the School of Engineering which focused on Decision and Probability Theory, as well as becoming a member of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI), Leonard gained new insights into Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), and continued looking for ways to merge Entrepreneurship and Artificial Intelligence to spur Economic Development and Job Growth.

http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-bank-for-internationa...
Source:Bank for International Ideas (aka) The A.I. Bank
Email:***@theaibank.com Email Verified
