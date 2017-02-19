News By Tag
ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA Introduces Ohmni Telepresence Robot and MyCareVision
Remotely Drive-able Telepresence Robot Now Powered with Software for Home Care Services and Age at Home Seniors
"At ChartaCloud we remain deeply engaged in advancing robotics and home health care applications. We became quickly convinced that the Ohmni's design and features make it the first robot platform we considered ideal for in home use due to its mobility, responsiveness and non-intrusive presence in a home care setting and for its use as a social companion. We have been tracking the potential of assisted home care companion robotics for a number of years and we are confident that OhmniLabs' Ohmni is the correct use case solution," said Lauryn Schimmel, managing director, Chartacloud.
The company stated that the Ohmni robot's major features include: No software to install, remote driving by caregivers and family members via a web-based browser, moving neck providing a huge field of view vertically and horizontally, always-on floor view camera, silent motion, auto docking with glide-lock charging station, far field microphone and powerful speaker, light weight and easily foldable for transport.
MyHomeReach software from HealthComms serves as an application installed on the Ohmni robot and provides 'one touch' interaction for connecting care recipients, care givers and family members via instant messaging, immersive, high definition tele-presence, one touch health status monitoring and reporting, call for 'HELP' signaling, audio messaging and light signaling to user's events or reminder awareness, and assisted daily living (ADL) plans such as medication plan adherence.
"The Ohmni has given me the priceless ability to stay in touch with my family on a daily basis. It is convenient, easy to use and an exciting experience,"
"We use FaceTime on iPad a lot and I wasn't sure how a robot could be different. But when [my son] Charlie showed up it was REALLY LIKE he was there in person. He drove me nuts running around the house but it was AMAZING to all sit down for dinner. Loved the experience,"
The Ohmni robot and MyCareVision services can be purchased separately.
"With Ohmni based MyCareVision we are now firmly into the new era of affordable robotic home companionship and remote observation. We know from experience that many family members and professional care givers can't be with their loved ones or clients 24/7. With Ohmni they can now be instantly there. We also know that isolation, feelings of insecurity and loneliness, are life threatening and have a life shortening impact. An Ohmni delivers positive life changing transformation in the lives of those needing health care and social engagement. Home care services now have a new high impact assistant to help reduce hospital admissions,"
"We are extremely pleased in the selection by ChartaCloud's ROBOTTECA of Ohmni. Their experience in robotics and their joining of Ohmni with their home health care applications and services creates an industry leading advance in robotic based home care and companionship,"
MyHomeReach is a product of HealthComms Ltd. Dublin Ireland.
About ROBOTTECA
Robotteca.com is a business unit of ChartaCloud Technologies LLC. Located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Robotteca specializes in sales, service, support and deployment of robots and robot behavior software for social, telepresence, educational, retail, health care and home companion robot use cases. Additional information may be found at: www.robotteca.com
About ChartaCloud
ChartaCloud Technologies offers an end-to-end, full service approach to help business and educational institutions select, implement, and excel at the adoption of digital solutions proven to deliver organizational efficiency and profitability. With specialties in field services, healthcare and robotics we help our customers to define and deploy solutions to become leaders in their industry and achieve their stated goals and vision. Our core technologies are designed to help our customers secure a competitive advantage in the era of digital transaction management, mobility, and humanoid robotics. Visit ChartaCloud at http://www.chartacloud.com.
About OhmniLabs
OhmniLabs is located in Santa Clara, California. More information about OhmniLabs can be found at www.ohmnilabs.com
Contact
Mike Radice
***@chartacloud.com
