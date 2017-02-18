 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Celebrity Chefs, Delectable Dishes, Fine Wine Headline 2017 Taste of St. Croix Events

Established as a way to connect St. Croix's chefs, farmers, fishermen and other purveyors in a celebration of island's culinary diversity, Taste of St. Croix grew from a one-night event to a week full of "feastivities". tasteofstcroix.com
 
 
Taste of St Croix photo by KellyGreer
Taste of St Croix photo by KellyGreer
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Award-winning chefs Tiffany Derry (http://www.bravotv.com/people/tiffany-derry), Ron Duprat (http://www.bravotv.com/people/ron-duprat), Kevin Fonzo and @stjohncatering's Mathayom Vacharat are among the well-known chefs joining the 2017 Taste of St. Croix event series. From April 5 to April 9, there are five signature Taste of St. Croix events: Taste of the Town, Taste of St. Croix, School Lunch Make-Over, TasteBuds and Cuisine on the Green.

Chefs Derry and Duprat, both Bravo TV Top Chef alum, and Fonzo, the founder of the Edible Education Experience (https://www.facebook.com/EdibleEducationExperience/), and Vacharat, a private chef to vacationing celebrities, signed on as judges for Taste of St. Croix and will lead both the TasteBuds and School Lunch Make-Over programs in partnership with local chefs and community partners.

Established in 2001 as a way to connect St. Croix's chefs, farmers, fishermen and other purveyors in a celebration of island's culinary diversity, Taste of St. Croix grew from a one-night event to a week full of "feastivities" that raise funds, awareness and provide entertaining and educational opportunities. The signature event on Thursday has earned international acclaim, perennially attracting sell-out crowds.

April 5, Wednesday: Taste of the Town

Taste of St. Croix 2017 kicks off April 5 with Taste of the Town ($100 per person), a dine-around guided tour of historic Christiansted with stops at Martini's (champagne and tapas), balter (wine and appetizers), Zion Modern Kitchen (wine and entrée) and Aqua Studios (live music, cordials and dessert).

April 6, Thursday: Taste of St. Croix

On April 6, restaurateurs, chefs, farmers and fisherman set up shop at Divi Carina Bay Resort & Casino for the main event. Taste of St. Croix ($95 per person) celebrates the bounty of St. Croix's culinary community with more than 50 purveyors on hand to showcase locally sourced ingredients in creative presentations. Festivities include live music and tastings of wine, beer and spirits.

April 7, Friday: School Lunch Make-Over

Celebrated Chefs including Tiffany Derry, Ron Duprat, Kevin Fonzo, and Mathayom Vacharat lend their star power, passion and culinary expertise to help with a fun, interactive school lunch make-over. Chefs are paired with students and school food service workers to create fresh new, kid-friendly options to add to the public school lunch menu.

April 8, Saturday: TasteBuds

April 8 brings TasteBuds ($35 per person), a culinary adventure for children ages 7–12. Led by local chefs Todd Manley and Frank Robinson and celebrity chefs Tiffany Derry, Kevin Fonzo, Ron Duprat and St. John chef Mathayam Vacharat.  The program introduces kids to local ingredients and healthy cooking in a hands-on setting at St. Croix's Pearl B. Larsen School.

April 9, Sunday: Cuisine on the Green

Whether you play golf or not this is a fun and deliciously entertaining event. Every other hole of this stunning Robert Trent Jones golf course has creative food and beverage pairings from local restaurants and chefs. You can participate as a Golfer ($200) or a Taster ($75) ticket.

To purchase event tickets or to request information about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.tasteofstcroix.com (http://tasteofstcroix.com/tickets/), call 340-719-777 or email atasteofstcroix@yahoo.com

ABOUT TASTE OF ST. CROIX: A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, Taste of St. Croix has donated more than $350,000 to community programs and local organizations since its inception. In 2016, Taste of St. Croix gave $10,000 to The Lighthouse Mission, granted two full-time scholarships to the University of the Virgin Islands Hospitality and Tourism Management Program and established a travel fund for high school students participating in culinary competitions. In addition, Taste of St. Croix's 365 Program comprises a year-round calendar of projects to support and promote the island's hospitality industry. Projects include:

• Reef Responsible: Operated in cooperation with The Nature Conservancy and its partners, Reef Responsible coordinates workshops to promote sustainable fishing practices

• St. Croix Culinary Juniors: Cultivating future generations of culinary talent, St. Croix Culinary Juniors provides learning opportunities and hands-on experience for island youth interested in pursuing careers in the culinary arts

• Farmer-to-Table: In partnership with the Virgin Islands Dept. of Agriculture, Taste of St. Croix fosters a connection between island restaurants and local farmers designed to showcase locally sourced ingredients.

Taste of St. Croix
https://tasteofstcroix.com

Contact
Jane Watkins
***@watkinspr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@watkinspr.com Email Verified
Click to Share