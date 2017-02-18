Celebrity Chefs, Delectable Dishes, Fine Wine Headline 2017 Taste of St. Croix Events

Established as a way to connect St. Croix's chefs, farmers, fishermen and other purveyors in a celebration of island's culinary diversity, Taste of St. Croix grew from a one-night event to a week full of "feastivities". tasteofstcroix.com