Celebrity Chefs, Delectable Dishes, Fine Wine Headline 2017 Taste of St. Croix Events
Established as a way to connect St. Croix's chefs, farmers, fishermen and other purveyors in a celebration of island's culinary diversity, Taste of St. Croix grew from a one-night event to a week full of "feastivities". tasteofstcroix.com
Established in 2001 as a way to connect St. Croix's chefs, farmers, fishermen and other purveyors in a celebration of island's culinary diversity, Taste of St. Croix grew from a one-night event to a week full of "feastivities"
April 5, Wednesday: Taste of the Town
Taste of St. Croix 2017 kicks off April 5 with Taste of the Town ($100 per person), a dine-around guided tour of historic Christiansted with stops at Martini's (champagne and tapas), balter (wine and appetizers), Zion Modern Kitchen (wine and entrée) and Aqua Studios (live music, cordials and dessert).
April 6, Thursday: Taste of St. Croix
On April 6, restaurateurs, chefs, farmers and fisherman set up shop at Divi Carina Bay Resort & Casino for the main event. Taste of St. Croix ($95 per person) celebrates the bounty of St. Croix's culinary community with more than 50 purveyors on hand to showcase locally sourced ingredients in creative presentations. Festivities include live music and tastings of wine, beer and spirits.
April 7, Friday: School Lunch Make-Over
Celebrated Chefs including Tiffany Derry, Ron Duprat, Kevin Fonzo, and Mathayom Vacharat lend their star power, passion and culinary expertise to help with a fun, interactive school lunch make-over. Chefs are paired with students and school food service workers to create fresh new, kid-friendly options to add to the public school lunch menu.
April 8, Saturday: TasteBuds
April 8 brings TasteBuds ($35 per person), a culinary adventure for children ages 7–12. Led by local chefs Todd Manley and Frank Robinson and celebrity chefs Tiffany Derry, Kevin Fonzo, Ron Duprat and St. John chef Mathayam Vacharat. The program introduces kids to local ingredients and healthy cooking in a hands-on setting at St. Croix's Pearl B. Larsen School.
April 9, Sunday: Cuisine on the Green
Whether you play golf or not this is a fun and deliciously entertaining event. Every other hole of this stunning Robert Trent Jones golf course has creative food and beverage pairings from local restaurants and chefs. You can participate as a Golfer ($200) or a Taster ($75) ticket.
ABOUT TASTE OF ST. CROIX: A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, Taste of St. Croix has donated more than $350,000 to community programs and local organizations since its inception. In 2016, Taste of St. Croix gave $10,000 to The Lighthouse Mission, granted two full-time scholarships to the University of the Virgin Islands Hospitality and Tourism Management Program and established a travel fund for high school students participating in culinary competitions. In addition, Taste of St. Croix's 365 Program comprises a year-round calendar of projects to support and promote the island's hospitality industry. Projects include:
• St. Croix Culinary Juniors: Cultivating future generations of culinary talent, St. Croix Culinary Juniors provides learning opportunities and hands-on experience for island youth interested in pursuing careers in the culinary arts
