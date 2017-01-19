 

Tickets to Taste of St. Croix 2017 to go on sale Feb 1

Award-Winning Chefs, Delectable Dishes and Fine Wine Headline the 2017 Taste of St. Croix. Tickets on sale Feb 1 for St. Croix's ultimate hospitality event showcasing local businesses and food purveyors.
 
1 2 3 4 5
More than 50 food and beverage partners participate in Taste of St. Croix
ST. CROIX, Virgin Islands, U.S. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Award-winning chefs Tiffany Derry and Kevin Fonzo are among the well-known chefs signed on as judges for Taste of St. Croix 2017. Derry, a Bravo TV alum, and Fonzo — both returning judges — will join a roster of accomplished and celebrity chefs at one of the Caribbean's longest-running food events. Established in 2001 as a way to connect St. Croix's chefs, farmers, fishermen and other purveyors in a celebration of the island's culinary diversity, the annual event has earned international acclaim, perennially attracting sell-out crowds.

Taste of St. Croix 2017 kicks off April 5 with Taste of the Town ($100 per person), a dine-around guided tour of historic Christiansted with stops at Martini's (champagne and tapas), balter (wine and appetizers), Zion Modern Kitchen (wine and entrée) and Aqua Sound Studios (http://aquasoundsstudio.com) (music, cordials and dessert).

On April 6, restaurateurs, chefs, farmers and fishermen set up shop at Divi Carina Bay Resort & Casino for the main event. Taste of St. Croix ($95 per person) celebrates the bounty of St. Croix's culinary community with more than 50 purveyors on hand to showcase locally sourced ingredients in creative presentations. Festivities include live music and tastings of wine, beer and spirits.

April 8 brings Tastebuds ($35 per person), a culinary adventure for children age 7–12. Led by a team of local and celebrity chefs, the program introduces kids to local ingredients and healthy cooking in a hands-on setting at St. Croix's Pearl B. Larsen School.

Space is limited for each event. Tickets go on sale Feb.1 online and at locations on St. Croix. Follow Taste of St. Croix (https://www.facebook.com/events/1661535630824339/) on Facebook for up-to-date information about tickets and events. For more information or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit tasteofstcroix.com, call 340-719-777 or message through https://www.facebook.com/tasteofstcroix/.

ABOUT TASTE OF ST. CROIX: A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, Taste of St. Croix has donated more than $350,000 to community programs and local organizations since its inception. In 2016, Taste of St. Croix gave $10,000 to The Lighthouse Mission (http://info.lighthouseusvi.org/home), granted two full-time scholarships to the University of the Virgin Islands Hospitality and Tourism Management Program (http://www.uvi.edu) and established a travel fund for high school students participating in culinary competitions. In addition, Taste of St. Croix's 365 Program comprises a year-round calendar of projects to support and promote the island's hospitality industry. Projects include:

* Reef Responsible: Operated in cooperation with The Nature Conservancy and its partners, Reef Responsible coordinates workshops to promote sustainable fishing practices

* St. Croix Culinary Juniors: Cultivating future generations of culinary talent, St. Croix Culinary Juniors provides learning opportunities and hands-on experience for island youth interested in pursuing careers in the culinary arts

* Farmer-to-Table: In partnership with the Virgin Islands Dept. of Agriculture, Taste of St. Croix fosters a connection between island restaurants and local farmers designed to showcase locally sourced ingredients.

