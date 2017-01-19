Country(s)
Tickets to Taste of St. Croix 2017 to go on sale Feb 1
Award-Winning Chefs, Delectable Dishes and Fine Wine Headline the 2017 Taste of St. Croix. Tickets on sale Feb 1 for St. Croix's ultimate hospitality event showcasing local businesses and food purveyors.
Taste of St. Croix 2017 kicks off April 5 with Taste of the Town ($100 per person), a dine-around guided tour of historic Christiansted with stops at Martini's (champagne and tapas), balter (wine and appetizers), Zion Modern Kitchen (wine and entrée) and Aqua Sound Studios (http://aquasoundsstudio.com)
On April 6, restaurateurs, chefs, farmers and fishermen set up shop at Divi Carina Bay Resort & Casino for the main event. Taste of St. Croix ($95 per person) celebrates the bounty of St. Croix's culinary community with more than 50 purveyors on hand to showcase locally sourced ingredients in creative presentations. Festivities include live music and tastings of wine, beer and spirits.
April 8 brings Tastebuds ($35 per person), a culinary adventure for children age 7–12. Led by a team of local and celebrity chefs, the program introduces kids to local ingredients and healthy cooking in a hands-on setting at St. Croix's Pearl B. Larsen School.
St. Croix Culinary Juniors: Cultivating future generations of culinary talent, St. Croix Culinary Juniors provides learning opportunities and hands-on experience for island youth interested in pursuing careers in the culinary arts
