Runemark Records continues podcast series with Runecast #5 compiled and mixed by Idriss D

Runemark monthly podcast series comes back with RUNECAST #5 by Idriss D

-- The fifth monthly podcast in the Runecast series has been selected and mixed by Idriss D. Idriss manages some of the most respected record labels in Italy: the world-famous Memento, along with best friend and musical soul brother Fabrizio Maurizi, the experimental Aloe and Db Artists Musique. Backing up new and upcoming producers and providing them with large-scale tours and studio help on the studio side also is a major strength of the organization.Beginning its collaboration with Paris Freak'n'Chic Agency, T Agency and Orbeat Bookings, db Artists soon became exclusive partner for Clonk and Minus, and more recently has started representing Cadenza, the most acclaimed label nowadays, lead by renowned top dj Luciano.RUNECAST #5 is an exceptional vinyl mix, which was mixed using a rotary mixer. Idriss D tells a deep and underground story, serving a wide variety of undoubtingly strong compositions.Runemark Records approached the big man himself with a short interview concerning the latest RUNECAST by Idriss D.1. When did You understand that You've become a DJ?I was 12 or 13 years old, always listening the algerian music,recording it on k7, then listening to it, trying to put the kick in pauses. Mixing it on the decks. Me as a fan of black music I used to listen to funk: D Train, BB & The Q Band or Luther Vandross.2. What is the most important thing for You in a party?First is not to play a short set. Then is to catch immediately the attention of the crowd since the first record and to try tell a story, bringing the people to something they don't expect ..seeing smiles..3. You're the man behind Memento Records, which has a very underground sound. What is the vision of the label?The first record of Memento was in 2006. During that time I was really without any economic resources and counting coins to press vinyls, losing money and resisting releasing what I like really with no compromise. Keeping a high standard of research in the music. I try not to use the word underground, many people say this word like a "hype!".4. How has today's electronic music changed/evolved since You've started DJing?The numbers of djs around grew up a lot. (Smiles) All the kids want to be djs, which means the new generation is well prepared and ready to judge and critic. Of course this pushes us to work on our set a lot… that the secret of a good dj is not to fall in the monotony. Then you have the EDM… what really didn't scare me.. resistance is part of my life.5. Latest Runecast recorded by You is full of vinyl sound. Tell more about the podcast.Yes, since few years I'm back to the vinyl. I was a waxx vinyl pusher years ago. (I had a shop and distribution). And the feeling of carrying my bags was missing, playing good and unreleased promos, nice classics, being concentrated all the time in the mix. This podcast is a small story - almost 1 hour - of how to start a set from the beginning and how to finish it. I concentrated everything in a short time trying to be the most logic possible.Listen to RUNECAST #5 by Idriss D on Runemark Soundcloud page:https://soundcloud.com/runemark/runecast-5-idriss-dFollow Idriss D:https://twitter.com/idrissdhttps://www.instagram.com/idrissdofcFollow Runemark Records:https://soundcloud.com/runemarkhttps://www.facebook.com/runemarkmusichttps://twitter.com/Runemarkmusichttps://www.instagram.com/runemarkmusic