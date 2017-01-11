News By Tag
Runemark Records Serves Monthly Runecast #4 compiled and mixed by Kimou, the man behind DHA movement
When did You start DJing?
It happened when I left to Florida for a year. The 2nd week I was there I was speaking to this guy, who made the presumption that I was a DJ and smoked weed as I was from the Netherlands. For some reason I confirmed and the next thing I know is that he invited me to play this club called Spank in Gainesville the next week. So I had to learn how to DJ in one week if I wanted to hold up that I was an actual DJ from Amsterdam. And so I asked a friend to practice at his place on his decks, which I did for a week long every evening for a few hours. This was 8 years ago.
What was Your first gig like?
Well that was at that club Spank in Gainesville, the week after he asked me to play and it was in the garden of the venue; a small open space that holds a 50 person capacity maybe. Really small, but it was actually a lot of fun. I even have a picture of me playing there hahah! (https://www.facebook.com/
What does Your artist name Kimou mean?
I started out with a few different names, that I won't mention here as they are absolutely horrible. And so after some time trying to be a bit more serious I wanted a new name. But I found it very hard to come up with anything, and so I started writing down any ideas I had. It took me several hours and didn't like any of the ideas. I stayed up till 7am with 3 a4 papers fully covered in names that I didn't like. I finally went to bed and the next morning I woke up and Kimou was the first thing I thought of and for some reason I knew that this had to be my new name. I then jumped behind my laptop and created an actual event flyer with my favorite DJ's and put myself in the middle of it, to check if it looked alright hahah.
What inspires You most when it comes to Your creativity?
I grew up listening to a lot of Trance because my dad would play it all the time in his car. I still enjoy to listen to it every now and then, but I like to listen to a lot of old-school Electro, Italo and Disco now. I get a lot of inspiration from this to mix it up in my sets.
Let's talk about the hot and brand new Runecast #4 compiled by You for Runemark Records monthly podcast series. How was the workflow going?
I knew about the mix for a little while and wanted to make something special. I was actually digging in for a few oldies to mix up with the newer ones I'd like. There is a track in there from 1988 and also one from 1990. I like mixing these old tracks with newer ones that go over in each other like they are not much different.
You prefer the warm-up set or the peak-time set more?
I like both, but I'm more comfortable with a peak-time set. I just have way more music that fit the peak-time set. But I do both with the same pleasure and excitement.
How did You start the Deep House Amsterdam movement and how did it came up to what it is today?
It started with two other people, and we just started with SoundCloud and a mix series of people that we liked. We started asking friends to do a mix and one by one we asked some bigger artists to make one for us as well. This just started growing and growing and through the consistency in uploading and re-sharing from those artists it grew to what it is today.
How is the dance music scene divided in the Netherlands?
There has been quite some change within the club scene in Amsterdam over the last few years. New clubs like Shelter, De School and Marktkantine have made a name for themselves and also this new club Claire (used to be Studio 80) seems very interesting programming wise. The club scene is very underground and quite some people are pretty well educated. But then there are the festivals, where the people seem to blend in, with the very underground festivals but also more commercial events, as they will go to something like Amsterdam Open Air, but 2 weeks before they were at Lentekabinet, a Dekmantel event. I think it's a very vibrant scene and exciting times for Amsterdam.
You will be playing alongside Ten Walls on January 21st in Amsterdam, tell us more about the event.
The first time I played alongside Ten Walls was on June 18th last year in Lithuania. It was during the official afterparty of the gay pride at Loftas. It was an amazing experience to open for Marijus and the crowd was amazing. I have a different time slot now playing in Amsterdam and I'm very excited for the show. My mix is a pretty good representation of what I will play during my set.
