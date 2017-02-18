News By Tag
Korenix Introduces EN50155 plus L3 Industrial PoE Switch for Train IP Surveillance Application
Korenix introduces Industrial PoE switch JetNet7714G-M12 and JetNet 6910G-M12 for Train IP Surveillance Application. Along with Korenix Industrial Wireless AP JetWave2450, it composed a total solution.
More about the products please visit:
-JetNet 7714G-M12 HVDC Industrial 10 FE/8 PoE, 4GbE, Managed L3 Routing Switch: http://www.korenix.com/
-JetNet 6910G-M12 Series Industrial 7 FE/PoE, 1GbE/PoE, 2GbE Managed High Power PoE Switch: http://www.korenix.com/
-JetWave 2450 Outdoor High Performance IEEE 802.11b/g/n Wireless AP: http://www.korenix.com/
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Tel: +886-2-8911-
Email: sales@korenix.com
Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
