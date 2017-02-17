News By Tag
Patent Cites AlbuSorb™ for ApoCIII Analysis In Diabetics
Berggren, Per-olof, and Lisa Juntti-berggren. "Methods for treating and/or limiting development of diabetes." U.S. Patent No. 20,170,037,118. 9 Feb. 2017.
In brief, the inventors disclose methods and compositions for limiting development of and/or treating diabetes, involving compounds of formula A-B, wherein A is a pancreatic β cell targeting moiety, and B is an inhibitor of expression and/or activity of Apolipoprotein CIII (apoCIII), protein kinase A (PKA), Src kinase, and/or β1 integrin. The patent states "…to evaluate the levels of apoCIII in sera, albumin is removed from serum samples using standard techniques, such as … AlbuSorb™ (Biotech Support Group)". The inventors describe that ApoCIII can be identified using any suitable technique, including but not limited to MALDI mass spectrometry.
"This reference shows that while apoCIII is a hydrophobic protein and can often bind non-specifically, AlbuSorb™ can nevertheless be used in its analysis." states Swapan Roy, Ph.D., President and Founder of Biotech Support Group.
About Biotech Support Group LLC
Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™
