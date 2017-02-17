News By Tag
Kent State's College of Business Administration to Host Graduate Programs Night
The College of Business Administration offers seven graduate programs including the new Online MBA, Full-time MBA, Executive MBA for Healthcare Professionals, Executive MBA for Corporate Professionals, Master of Science in Accounting, Master of Arts in Economics, Master of Science in Business Analytics and Ph.D. in Business Administration.
Additionally, the College offers five dual-degree programs which allow students to pursue two master's degrees simultaneously. The dual-degrees include MBA/Master in Library and Information Science, MBA/Master of Architecture, MBA/Masters of Science in Nursing, MBA/Masters of Arts in Translation and the newly added MBA/Masters of Arts in Communications Studies.
"This event will provide attendees with pertinent information about the graduate programs that Kent State University's College of Business Administration has to offer," said Felecia Urbanek, graduate coordinator for the College of Business Administration. "Prospective students will be able learn about the programs, curriculum, financial aid options, admissions requirements and deadlines."
Kent State University's graduate business programs feature innovative curriculum, experienced faculty and flexible scheduling. Graduate programs prepare students for management, professional and research positions in regional, national and international organizations.
Students, faculty, staff and the general public are invited to attend the free event.
To register, visit https://cobamarketing.wufoo.com/
Kent State University's College of Business Administration is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) and one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 50 countries with over 85 full-time faculty from 16 countries.
The college grants undergraduate through graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered in an accelerated format. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.
The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, ranked as a Best Business College by U.S. News and World Report, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to beendorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)
The college boasts an onsite Career Services Center and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.
Media Contacts:
Joni Bowen, Public Relations and Media Specialist, cell: (330) 221-0637, work: (330) 672-1279,jbowen1@kent.edu
Media Contact
Joni Bowen
3306721279
***@kent.edu
