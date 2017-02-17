 
News By Tag
* Tap-off Box
* Starline T5 Series
* Power Busway Plug-in
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Minnetonka
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Busway Solutions Introduces New Tap-Off Box

Designed to be compatible with Starline T5 series busway track system, Busway Solutions offers new tap-off boxes in the E12, E28 and E36 enclosure configurations.
 
 
Busway Solution TOB8 Tap-Off Box
Busway Solution TOB8 Tap-Off Box
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tap-off Box
Starline T5 Series
Power Busway Plug-in

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
Minnetonka - Minnesota - US

Subject:
Products

MINNETONKA, Minn. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- PDU Cables is happy to announce it has undertaken exclusive distribution of Busway Solutions tap-off boxes.  Busway Solutions has designed a safer and superior tap-off box to the standard OEM plug-in's offered for Starline's T5 series busway track system.  Fully compatible with any of the 250, 400, 800 and 1200 amp T5 series systems.

Tap-off box masts have always been a common culprit in busway track system failures.  The Busway Solutions product improvement redesign resolved these and other manufacturing weaknesses resulting in a tap-off box that delivers a more robust, safe and secure fault free load delivery.

The re-engineered plug mast with larger paddle surface area, has been designed for increased safety, superior performance and easier installation.  The internal conductors have been upgraded to #8 AWG on all boxes, with a #6 AWG wiring option for high density and multi-circuit applications.

Better connections decrease resistance which lowers the conductor temps and reduces the risk of shorts, faults, failure, and outages. While visually you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the Busway Solutions tap-off boxes from other tap-off boxes, significant improvements in design and quality of materials have resulted in a patented, ETL approved tap-off box that sets a new industry standard for excellence.

Each Busway Solutions tap-off box comes standard with two mounting taps for securer attachment along with the patented inhibitor (mounting alignment bracket) to assure proper installation and de-installation.

Certified compliant by ETL to UL 857, and offered with a limited two-year warranty, Busway Solutions tap-off boxes are custom built to each application and offer utility grade metering as a factory direct add-on option.

For more information about these new tap-off boxes, visit http://www.pducables.com/products/tap-off-boxes or call (866) 631-4238.

About PDU Cables

PDU Cables manufactures and distributes power-distribution cable assemblies used by more than 5,000 data centers in North America.  Known for its industry-leading innovation, PDU Cables was the first independent cable-assembly company to introduce colored conduit, to acquire UL Listing, and to offer the Power Cable and Equipment Configurator™ for documenting connections and specifying the correct power cables.  Electrical contractors install PDU Cables' pre-fabricated UL-listed cable assemblies to save time and labor, and reduce overall project costs.  The company is the exclusive supplier of the AirGuardâ Cable Seal product line.  AirGuard is a trademark of Custom Plastic Distributors, Inc.

Media Contact
Tom Becker
PDU Cables
(866) 631-4238
sales@pducables.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pducables.com Email Verified
Tags:Tap-off Box, Starline T5 Series, Power Busway Plug-in
Industry:Telecom
Location:Minnetonka - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PDU Cables PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share