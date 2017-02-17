News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Busway Solutions Introduces New Tap-Off Box
Designed to be compatible with Starline T5 series busway track system, Busway Solutions offers new tap-off boxes in the E12, E28 and E36 enclosure configurations.
Tap-off box masts have always been a common culprit in busway track system failures. The Busway Solutions product improvement redesign resolved these and other manufacturing weaknesses resulting in a tap-off box that delivers a more robust, safe and secure fault free load delivery.
The re-engineered plug mast with larger paddle surface area, has been designed for increased safety, superior performance and easier installation. The internal conductors have been upgraded to #8 AWG on all boxes, with a #6 AWG wiring option for high density and multi-circuit applications.
Better connections decrease resistance which lowers the conductor temps and reduces the risk of shorts, faults, failure, and outages. While visually you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the Busway Solutions tap-off boxes from other tap-off boxes, significant improvements in design and quality of materials have resulted in a patented, ETL approved tap-off box that sets a new industry standard for excellence.
Each Busway Solutions tap-off box comes standard with two mounting taps for securer attachment along with the patented inhibitor (mounting alignment bracket) to assure proper installation and de-installation.
Certified compliant by ETL to UL 857, and offered with a limited two-year warranty, Busway Solutions tap-off boxes are custom built to each application and offer utility grade metering as a factory direct add-on option.
For more information about these new tap-off boxes, visit http://www.pducables.com/
About PDU Cables
PDU Cables manufactures and distributes power-distribution cable assemblies used by more than 5,000 data centers in North America. Known for its industry-leading innovation, PDU Cables was the first independent cable-assembly company to introduce colored conduit, to acquire UL Listing, and to offer the Power Cable and Equipment Configurator™
Media Contact
Tom Becker
PDU Cables
(866) 631-4238
sales@pducables.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse