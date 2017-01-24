News By Tag
PDU Cables™ Announces promotion of Troy Peterson to President
Troy joined Engineered products in 1986, and spent his early years at EPCO in various manufacturing and sales roles before assuming leadership responsibility of PDU Cables in 2001.
"It is rare to find a more dedicated, hardworking, knowledgeable employee. Troy has been the driving force behind PDU Cables for many years, and I trust him to continue setting the standard for quality and excellence that has made PDU Cables the preferred choice for prefabricated power distribution cable assemblies."
"While UL listing, 100% pretesting and numerous other firsts, has made our product quality the highest in the industry, what really separates PDU Cables from others is our commitment to superior service." Troy Peterson, President, PDU Cables.
For more information about the PDU Cables or its line of products, visit www.pducables.com or call (866) 631-4238.
About PDU Cables
PDU Cables manufactures and distributes power-distribution cable assemblies used by more than 5,000 data centers in North America. Known for its industry-leading innovation, PDU Cables was the first independent cable-assembly company to introduce colored conduit, to acquire UL Listing, and to offer the Power Cable and Equipment Configurator™
Contact
Tom Becker
Marketing Manager
(866) 631-4238
***@pducables.com
