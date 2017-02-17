 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Pulse of the City News Announces 2017 Customer Satisfaction Award Winners

Pulse of the City News' most recent customer satisfaction honorees have all achieved the highest possible rating of 5 stars.
 
 
Tags:

LAPEER, Mich. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- As Pulse of the City News begins rolling out the 2017 winners of its prestigious Customer Satisfaction Award, several repeat honorees are named as well as first-time winners.

In affiliation with The Stirling Center for Excellence, Pulse of the City researches building and construction companies to identify those companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. Pulse's research team accepts public and industry nominations and also scours multiple sources, including online customer reviews, blogs, websites, awards and more to put together a balanced and objective rating for each company. The Customer Satisfaction Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.

Armstrong Air & Heating of Winter Garden, Fla., (www.armstrongairinc.com) has earned its fourth straight Pulse Award. For more than 35 years, the HVAC contractor has provided air conditioning and heating installation, repair and preventative maintenance services for residential and commercial customers. The company is trained and qualified to meet energy efficiency guidelines set forth by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is also certified in sustainable practices. For more information, visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/340303....

Gorilla Builders LLC of Surprise, Ariz., (www.gorillabuilders.net) is also a four-time Pulse Award winner. A commercial and residential general contractor, Gorilla Builders has built everything from strip malls and fire stations to luxury homes, custom garages and more since 1996. The company's philosophy has always been to provide quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail at an affordable price. Visit the contractor's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/64y2034403/Gorilla-Builders-LLC/Surprise/AZ.

Mr. Hardwood Inc. of Acworth, Ga., (www.mrhardwoodinc.com) is a three-time Pulse Award winner and has been serving the metropolitan Atlanta area for nearly three decades. The company has extensive experience with flooring of all types for commercial and residential projects. Mr. Hardwood's flooring experts have extensive product knowledge and can help customers in selecting the best flooring options. Visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/7423z2a443/Mr-Hardwood-Inc/Acworth/GA.

Rucker Mechanical & Electric of Oklahoma City (www.ruckermechanical.com) has earned its first Pulse Award in 2017 with the highest possible rating of 5 stars. Established in 1988, Rucker Mechanical & Electric provides a full range of air-conditioning, heating, electrical, plumbing and refrigeration services for residential and commercial jobs, big and small. The contractor is dedicated to offering customers the best solution at the most affordable price. Visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/b423y25423/Rucker-Mechanical-and-Electric/Oklahoma-City/OK.

What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. By determining an annual rating for companies, there is a stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week, and also avoids succumbing to unfounded negative commentary that may be featured prominently in other rating systems.

Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, says, "We are especially happy to find those elite companies that repeatedly maintain top-flight customer satisfaction scores in our research and review systems. They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!"

If you are hiring for a project and wish to verify whether the candidates earned the Pulse Award, search for that information at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/search.php.

About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.

The Stirling Center provides "customer-first" learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.

Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.

Contact
Jamie Rawcliffe
***@pulseofthecitynews.com
Source:
Email:***@pulseofthecitynews.com Email Verified
