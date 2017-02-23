 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Native American Youth Take on the Dark Destructive Power of Meth Abuse

"The Strength of Siblings" film will premiere on Sunday, 2/23/17 in Cortez, Colorado
 
 
The Strength of Siblings photo of Terrencio
The Strength of Siblings photo of Terrencio
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Strength of Siblings, a short dramatic film made with youth of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and under the auspices of FYI Films is set to premiere on February 26, 2017.  The premiere will have two screenings: 4:30PM and another screening at 7:30PM. The premiere will screen at the Sunflower Theatre located at 8 E Main St, Cortez, CO 81321.

The film tells a cautionary tale about the dangers of substance abuse while investigating the resilience of sibling unity.  When the oldest brother of four siblings stumbles into a destructive pattern of self-medication, his three siblings work together to get him on a better path.  The youth of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe wrote, directed, produced and acted in their film The Strength of Siblings.  For many of the youth, this was their first time working on a film.  The Strength of Siblings follows the UMUT youth's and FYI Film's award winning film, Escape, which took home top honors at LA Skins Fest.

This will be FYI Film's 62nd film.  FYI Films is a non-profit organization that teaches filmmaking to youth affected by the juvenile justice system.  Last year, FYI Films branched out and began working with Native American youth in Colorado.  This film marks the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe youth's second film collaboration with FYI Films.  FYI Films Founder and Creative Director, Alex C. Muñoz, quotes "The youth identified a problem in the community and decided to tackle it head on.  This film is anchored in their desire to build a better future."

One cant help but be moved, touched and inspired by the courage and honesty from the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe youth. The Strength of Siblings will be available for streaming online beginning March 13, 2017. During a time in which marginalized perspective is often excluded from mainstream media, this film packs a punch and is invigorated by Native American teen perspective and authenticity. For further questions regarding the film, please contact Gary.RosenbergPR@gmail.com.  For ticket information please visit https://sunflowertheatre.org/.
