17 Native American Youth Make an Award-winning Film in 12 days
Youth Band Together to Make An Anti-Substance Abuse Film on the UMUT Reservation.
The film is made under the auspices of Films By Youth Inside (FYI Films) and in partnership with the UMUT and CROPS. Founder and Creative Director Alex Munoz quotes, "I'm really proud of the youth for making a brutally honest film investigating issues which threaten their well-being. I find their demand for authentic storytelling and representation wcj both mind-blowing and inspiring." The film tells a chilling story about the destructive dark side of meth abuse and the power of forgiveness. The film will screen at LA Skins Fest on November 18, 2017, at 2 PM PST in Hollywood, CA at the historic Chinese Mann's Theatre.
Ticket information is available at http://laskinsfest.com/
