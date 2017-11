17 Native American Youth Make an Award-winning Film in 12 days

Youth Band Together to Make An Anti-Substance Abuse Film on the UMUT Reservation.

The Strength of Siblings at LA Skins Fest 11:18:17

--, a short film made by the youth of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe (UMUT), sets out to end substance abuse on the reservation. This compelling ensemble piece, using actors with no previous acting experience, has already won two major film festival awards. Shot last fall in Towoac, Colorado this short film provides a rare and honest insight into the lives of Native American teens living on the reservation. The film dialogue is comprised of spontaneous improvisation.The film is made under the auspices of Films By Youth Inside (FYI Films) and in partnership with the UMUT and CROPS. Founder and Creative Director Alex Munoz quotes, "I'm really proud of the youth for making a brutally honest film investigating issues which threaten their well-being. I find their demand for authentic storytelling and representation wcj both mind-blowing and inspiring." The film tells a chilling story about the destructive dark side of meth abuse and the power of forgiveness. The film will screen at LA Skins Fest on November 18, 2017, at 2 PM PST in Hollywood, CA at the historic Chinese Mann's Theatre.Ticket information is available at http://laskinsfest.com/ shows/the-strength- siblings/ . For more information on FYI Films please visit facebook.com/fyifilms.