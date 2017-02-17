News By Tag
Leann Keach Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Robert DeLeon, Manager of the Coppell office, says, "Ms. Keach possesses excellent customer service and communication skills. Her professional work ethics are impressive and she is very knowledgeable of the market. I'm glad Ms. Keach has decided to continue and grow her real estate career here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."
As a Dallas native, Ms. Keach has an extensive overview of the DFW Metroplex. "With my knowledge and experience, I'm confident, I will find the perfect home and desired location for my clients," said Ms. Keach. She attended Texas A&M University and earned her Bachelor's degree in Communications. She is an active member of Gateway Church and participates in Bible Study Fellowship. When time permits, one of Ms. Keach's favorite hobbies to do is watch football.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents are projected to close $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Leann Keach can be contacted at the Coppell office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.393.9628 or via email at Leann.Keach@
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
