Leann Keach Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Leann Keach Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Leann Keach Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
COPPELL, Texas - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates welcomes Leann Keach to the Coppell office and she will be a buyer's agent for The Keach Team. Ms. Keach brings great experience in the real estate industry.  Prior to her transition to a buyer's agent, she was the Marketing and Listing Coordinator for The Keach Team. "I've been around real estate my whole life and have grown a passion for it," Ms. Keach said. "I'm excited to take my career to the next level with RE/MAX DFW Associates and I'm eager to take advantage of their unlimited training resources"

Robert DeLeon, Manager of the Coppell office, says, "Ms. Keach possesses excellent customer service and communication skills. Her professional work ethics are impressive and she is very knowledgeable of the market. I'm glad Ms. Keach has decided to continue and grow her real estate career here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."

As a Dallas native, Ms. Keach has an extensive overview of the DFW Metroplex. "With my knowledge and experience, I'm confident, I will find the perfect home and desired location for my clients," said Ms. Keach. She attended Texas A&M University and earned her Bachelor's degree in Communications. She is an active member of Gateway Church and participates in Bible Study Fellowship. When time permits, one of Ms. Keach's favorite hobbies to do is watch football.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents are projected to close $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Leann Keach can be contacted at the Coppell office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.393.9628 or via email at Leann.Keach@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

