Good Morning Loves, today is Write it Off Wednesday
Good Morning Loves, from Miley's Heart seeking to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday from the rising of the sun to the going down of the same spreading love to everyone everywhere is the answer!
You're reading, so you are alive, so no worries, be happy. Each breath is proof you have purpose, but each new day brings the deeper stuff curiosity is made of, greater is coming, please believe your latter will be greater than your former. Happy Wednesday, Love Miley's Heart.
Today is February 22nd, the 53rd day of the year with 312 days remaining til New Year 2018! Accordion to Wikipedia, this date is slightly more likely to fall on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday, and on this day the United States Republican Party opens its first national convention in Pittsburg (1856), Calvin Coolidge, 30th US President delivers 1st radio address from the White House (1924), and in Roslin, Midlothian, Scottish Scientists announce that an adult sheep named Dolly had been successfully cloned (1997). Inaddition to all of that, today would have been George Washington's (1st President of these United States) birthday, born this day in 1783.
Today, folks at Wiki got it right! It's Wednesday, also known as hump day, the one in the middle, slowly getting there, so close but yet so far. It's called Write it OFF Wednesday's at Miley's Heart https://www.facebook.com/
Write it OFF Wednesday encourages the weary at heart to release anxiety, pressure and stress casting all cares away through the writing of letters to folks you know and LOVE, saying, "Please forgive me? I'm sorry, thank you, I'm upset, I feel some type of way, or let me explaining my position" without fighting.
President Barack Obama did a great job of writing letters to the folks he loves. He and so many others know and understand how therapeutic writing is and how it can heal broken pieces. Here's a link to the Parade article with excerpt from Letter to my Daughters: https://parade.com/
The 44th US president, who also happens to be black valued those folks who sent letters expressing themselves, which caused the world to change in ways it never would in any past administration. What some don't know about Barack Obama, the first African American US President is that he is an honorable person who considers the opinion, but at the same time assumes his position as a BOSS. He's interested in all but can trust those in position: https://www.youtube.com/
Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday and is a safe place
to take your place, take time, forgive, forget, atone, as to put on the new ripping off old stale torn or worn. Its time to take your life back Write it off today share your letters, write one, two or three, remember one received at just the right moment, or just read others, healing hearts one beat at a time.
Somewhere inside of you is a story to tell, write it down now and share letter and/or experience inside the "private" Facebook Group: https://
#mileysheart #goodmorningloves #writeitoffwednesday
Media Contact
Patrina S Reddick, MSW
203-617-8839
***@gmail.com
