Tree of Life by Nuit Book Launch
Tree of Life Spiritual Poetry Book by Nataša Pantović Nuit Launch (Alchemy of Love Mindfulness Training #9) Published by Artof4Elements
The Tree of Life Spiritual Poetry by Nataša Pantović Nuit is the second poetry book within this serial exploring the alchemy of soul, the manifestation of four elements within Gaia, four directions and our spiritual journey, four stages of Life and their relationship to living our highest potential. Soul and spirit within a poetic journey
TheTree of Life in various religious interpretations, within myths, and as a mystical concept represents the inter-connectedness of all life on our beautiful planet. The Tree of Life is considered to be the symbol of 'Creator'. ISBN-13: 978-9995754136 Publisher: Artof4Elements, 14th February 2017, Format: Paperback Size: 90 pages 6x9"
The Alchemy of Love Mindfulness Training is Spiritual but not Religious venture, we do not represent any Religion or a Sect and there is NO attempt to sell the offering as an offering of a 'Guru'. The books are practical, easy to read and inspirational and the spiritual exercises are from various Religions and Philosophers of our past and present.
Artof4Elements is a Mindfulness Training and self-help Publisher. We designed and launched a mindfulness training serial called Alchemy of Love Mindfulness Training. We publish books, audio, and video materials in areas of Mindfulness, Meditation, Self-Help, New Thought, Alternative Health, Vegetarian and Vegan Food and Nutrition, and Conscious Parenting.
Nataša Pantović Nuit is Author, Trainer, Yogi and Spiritual Researcher that lives and works in Malta. Author of 9 Mindfulness Books called Alchemy of Love Mindfulness Training.
Always fascinated with energies of: Love, Divine, Power of Mind, Creativity, Tao, Living one's Highest Potential, Nuit writes spiritual fiction and non-fiction exploring topics of inner-development, esoteric or occult teachings, and New Consciousness. The main theme of her Mindfulness Training Books is our alchemy transformation, the alchemy of soul, our everlasting quest to find the gold within, discovering the stone that transforms metals into gold.
