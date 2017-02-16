Tree of Life by Nuit Book Launch

Tree of Life Spiritual Poetry Book by Nataša Pantović Nuit Launch (Alchemy of Love Mindfulness Training #9) Published by Artof4Elements

-- We are very happy to be launching theBook 9:The Tree of Life Spiritual Poetry byis the second poetry book within this serial exploring the, the manifestation of four elements within Gaia, four directions and our spiritual journey, four stages of Life and their relationship to living our highest potential.Thein various religious interpretations, within myths, and as a mystical concept represents the inter-connectedness of all life on our beautiful planet. The Tree of Life is considered to be the symbol of 'Creator'. ISBN-13: 978-9995754136 Publisher: Artof4Elements, 14th February 2017, Format: Paperback Size: 90 pages 6x9"Theis Spiritual but not Religious venture, we do not represent any Religion or a Sect and there is NO attempt to sell the offering as an offering of a 'Guru'. The books are practical, easy to read and inspirational and theare from various Religions and Philosophers of our past and present.is aand. We designed and launched a mindfulness training serial called. We publish books, audio, and video materials in areas of Mindfulness, Meditation, Self-Help, New Thought, Alternative Health, Vegetarian and Vegan Food and Nutrition, and Conscious Parenting.is Author, Trainer, Yogi and Spiritual Researcher that lives and works in Malta. Author of 9 Mindfulness Books calledAlways fascinated with energies of: Love, Divine, Power of Mind, Creativity, Tao, Living one's Highest Potential, Nuit writes spiritual fiction and non-fiction exploring topics of. The main theme of her Mindfulness Training Books is our alchemy transformation, the alchemy of soul, our everlasting quest to find the gold within, discovering the stone that transforms metals into gold.