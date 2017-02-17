News By Tag
Ama Alchemy of Love Spiritual Novel by Nuit Launched
Ama Alchemy of Love Spiritual Novel by Nataša Pantović Nuit Launched
During the last 5 years a team of spiritual researchers was working hard to complete and publish a series of 9 (nine) spiritual and self-development non-fiction books called: Alchemy of Love Mindfulness Training.
- The audience that is attracted to my courses and books are the many that are interested in self-development, spirituality, inner-development, esoteric or occult teachings, alchemy, Tantra, inspirational writings, and New Consciousness. I found a whole new family constantly exploring these subject.- Said Nuit. Now, after 10 years of writing A-Ma, I feel that I am ready to release her into the world of Consciousness as a historical spiritual fiction story that was from the very beginning the natural drive of the Alchemy of Love series, of the whole alchemy and mindfulness endeavor. So, to all who patently waited for this moment: Welcome to our latest publishing adventure, to my spiritual novel: Ama Alchemy of Love! ISBN: 978-9995754198
A-Ma is a spiritual novel set in the 16th century Macao. The main protagonist Ama is an African Queen, an incarnated Goddess, a Guru that within the magic settings of her coffee house gathers philosophers, artists, and various wisdom seekers. Travelling through space and time, we find ourselves in the time of strong religious clashes and dogmas, at the very beginning of the scientific revolution, where our protagonists join the fight of the enlightened minds of the time.
Within China we enter the very wisdom of the alchemy of soul and humanity, where a group of enlightened people create an energy matrix that will change the lives of generations to come. Through Ruben, a Portuguese Jesuit Priest, through Ama, her family, friends, followers and enemies, we attempt to understand the challenges of their time, we join their attempts to learn from both the Eastern and Western philosophies, and we witness their personal inner transformation.
All the events and manuscripts mentioned within the book: the Dutch attack to Macao 24th of June 1622, the Reform of the Chinese Calendar during 1630s, Father Schalls Appointment to the Chinese Board of Mathematicians (during 1650s), Witches Hunt, and Witches Manual, etc, are carefully researched historical facts. The book uses history to create the connection between actions of the individuals that live surrounded by magic.
Nataša Pantovic Nuit is Author, Yogi, and Spiritual Researcher that lives and works in Malta. Nuit has published 9 Alchemy of Love Mindfulness Training Books. The Alchemy of Love Mindfulness Training is about the alchemy of love, the alchemy of soul, and our everlasting quest to find the gold within, discovering the stone that transforms metals into gold.
Artof4Elements is a Mindfulness Training and self-help Publisher. Founded in 2012, we designed and launched a mindfulness training serial called Alchemy of Love Mindfulness Training. We publish books, audio, and video materials in areas of Mindfulness, Meditation, Self-Help, New Thought, Alternative Health, Vegetarian and Vegan Food and Nutrition, and Conscious Parenting.
