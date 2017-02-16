NOS Accelerates RDK Deployment with Tata Elxsi's Continuous Integration Environment

Spread the Word

-- Tata Elxsi has announced that it has partnered with NOS to accelerate RDK deployment by leveraging Tata Elxsi's deep expertise and off-the-shelf solutions for RDK rollout.Tata Elxsi works with leading operators across the globe on DevOps transformation, helping them with strategy, consulting, execution - along with the implementation of relevant tools and technologies. With operators aiming to improve user experience and innovate faster, Tata Elxsi's DevOps platform becomes the key. Besides enabling program stakeholders to collaborate better, Tata Elxsi's pre-built DevOps environment helps customers deploy Incremental Staged Verification with FalconEye, a field proven CI friendly test automation framework. DevOps is not just about technology; it is a transformation of organization culture and requires vendors to align. Strong relationships and partnerships within ecosystem including OEMs, SoC and ISVs, has enabled Tata Elxsi to partner with operators in driving the DevOps transformation."Continuous integration environment and a finely tuned test strategy are two key aspects to accelerate release cycles in RDK rollout. Leveraging its DevOps platform and deep to accelerate platform rollouts expertise in RDK testing, Tata Elxsi has helped leading operators to fast-track RDK deployment. We are proud to be a key partner to NOS at this juncture of transformation with RDK", saidContinuous Integration is key for NOS future Product Strategy. We need the ability to quickly deploy new customer engaging features, services,and products, as well as correct bugs in the field as we discover them. RDK in a continuous integration environment gives us the tools that we need to achieve these objectives",At the RDK Americas Summit 2017 on February 28to be held in Denver, Colorado, Tata Elxsi will demonstrate its suite of solutions that help operators streamline and accelerate rollout. This also includes RDK Prime – a next generation, ready to use application suite with an inbuilt app store, cloud DVR and a host of other features.Tata Elxsi is a leading global design and technology Services Company and a part of the $100+ billion Tata Group.Tata Elxsi has 25+ years of engineering and integration experience, global delivery capability and a rich ecosystem of customers and partners across the broadcast ecosystem. It helps customers across various stages - from assessing technology strategies and developing proof-of-concepts, through actual development, system integration, testing, deployment and maintenance engineering.Tata Elxsi is a platinum ASP partner to RDK LLC, and, has directly participated in commercially deployed RDK solutions with all leading operators. Together with the right mix of system integration and testing capability, a pool of RDK experts, partnerships, ready to use infrastructure and solutions; Tata Elxsi is a preferred partner for RDK deployments across the globe.NOS is the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice and data solutions for all market segments. It is the leader in Pay TV, new generation, broadband services and in cinema exhibition and distribution in Portugal.In the business segment, it has positioned itself as a sustainable alternative in the Corporate and Mass Business segments, offering a broad portfolio of products and services with tailor-made solutions for every sector and businesses of different sizes, complementing its offer with ICT and Cloud services.NOS is part of the main Portuguese stock exchange index (PSI-20), and has more than 4,2 million mobile phone, 1.5 million television, 1.6 million fixed telephone and 1.2 million fixed broadband Internet customers.