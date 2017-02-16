Smart-Accountant.com releases ID Card Designer Software with barcode technology to make ID cards

Company introduces ID Card Designer Software that provides complete solution to design and print identification cards for employee, students, faculty, visitors, members, security staff and other person as per your industries or organizations.

ID Card Designer Software

End

-- ID cards are widely used in various companies or organizations for many purposes such as identification, manage records, ensure security, prevent unauthorized entry and more. As per industrial requirement Smart-Accountant.com Company announced cost effective and reliable ID Card Designer Software that facilitates to create different types of ID cards as per industry. ID card maker software is useful for various organizations such as Schools, Colleges, Universities, IT Companies, Press Media, Healthcare, Hotels, Financial Sectors, Transportation and other corporate sectors.ID card design software provides facility to browse excel file for creating multiple ID cards using excel file data at same time within few simple steps. Identity card maker program facilitates to design customized ID cards using Wizard or Blank Format option. Software easily installs on all latest versions of Windows operating system and provides user-friendly GUI easy to use without any expert guidance or technical support. Software provides Pre-Defined templates for various industries to design printable ID cards in quickly and simplified way.Identity card designing software provide option to export created ID cards as Image (JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP and TIFF), as PDF file format and as Template. ID card printing application provides various drawing tools including Text, Line, Rectangle, Ellipse, Symbols, Barcode, Signature, Browse Image, Library Image, Watermark etc to design professional looking identity cards. Software facilitates to browse picture from computer location while designing ID cards. ID card printing software provides advance email settings to send designed ID cards to single or multiple email addresses.• Batch Processing Series feature allows making multiple ID cards with different barcode value and text at same time.• Provide facility to make identity cards with single or double sided as per need.• Specify card background using Solid Color, Gradient, Fill Style and Image settings.• Facilitate to save created ID card log file to modify existing ID card in future as per requirement.• Provide advance printing settings to print multiple ID cards using different types of paper sheets using all types of printers.• Allow user to design ID cards in different size and shapes including rectangle, rounded rectangle and ellipse.