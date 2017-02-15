News By Tag
International Speech Contest begins at First of Sussex Toastmasters
The International Speech Contest begins at the club level, in this case at FOST, on February 28th. Club winners then proceed through the area and division contests on March 17th and April 25th, respectively, in Denville, NJ. Winners from the division contest move on to the district contest on May 21st in Somerset, NJ. District winners around the world then compete in the International Speech Contest Semifinals and World Championship of Public Speaking at the Toastmasters International Convention in Vancouver, Canada from August 23-26th.
The International Speech Contest requires contestants to present a five-to seven-minute speech in English on any topic. Judging criteria include speech content, originality, organization, gestures, style and timing. Participants must be age 18 or older, be club members in good standing and have already delivered six Toastmasters speeches from their Toastmasters Competent Communicator manual.
The Evaluation Speech Contest requires contestants to observe a five- to seven-minute test speech. At the conclusion of the test speech contestants have five minutes to prepare their evaluation. Evaluator contestants then have two to three minutes to deliver a constructive and encouraging evaluation speech.
FOST Club President, Sara Megletti says, "Our club has a solid reputation for encouraging support as we heartily enjoy each meeting, while developing lasting friendships along the way. The International Speech Contest is a great opportunity to apply the skills acquired from the Toastmasters' leadership and communication teachings and effective feedback from club members. The added bonus from these contests is to see other great speakers within our district and the world, and learn something new each time we compete ourselves or support our competing club members."
The FOST International Speech Contest will take place at First Presbyterian Church of Sparta – Annex, 32 Main St (behind "The Flower Box"), Sparta, NJ 07871. Guests are welcome free of charge. Please arrive by 6:45 p.m. as the contest begins as 7:00 p.m. sharp.
About First of Sussex Toastmasters
First of Sussex Toastmasters have been meeting in Sparta since 2007. They provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. For more information, please visit the club web site at http://www.firstofsussextoastmasters.org.
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters (http://www.toastmasters.org/
Contact
Debra M. Hollinrake
***@intentionalpower.net
