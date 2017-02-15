 
Industry News





Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida attains highest Guidestar rating - Platinum

 
 
Guidestar ribbonPlatinum
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida announces that it has attained the highest rating possible by Guidestar, an agency that collects data on non-profit organizations. Data collected is used by philanthropists when considering where to give.

Goodwill's Platinum Guidestar rating is the highest rating given to non-profit organizations.

"Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida is proud that 89 cents of every dollar raised goes toward programs and services promoting job education, training and placement, as well as life independency skills for disabled and disadvantaged populations," said Rick Evanchyk, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida.

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. Its mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence.

Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, small business training classes, disability-accessible housing, the Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy charter school, and more. The 31 retail stores collect and sell donated items and new goods, which help fund the services and programs offered in Southwest Florida. The organization is currently in its 51st year of operation and served more than 30,000 individuals last year and placed more than 1,100 individuals into competitive employment.

For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, please visit www.goodwillswfl.org or call (239) 995-2106.

For more about Guidestar, visit www.guidestar.org.

