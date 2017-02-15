News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida attains highest Guidestar rating - Platinum
Goodwill's Platinum Guidestar rating is the highest rating given to non-profit organizations.
"Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida is proud that 89 cents of every dollar raised goes toward programs and services promoting job education, training and placement, as well as life independency skills for disabled and disadvantaged populations,"
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. Its mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence.
Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, small business training classes, disability-accessible housing, the Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy charter school, and more. The 31 retail stores collect and sell donated items and new goods, which help fund the services and programs offered in Southwest Florida. The organization is currently in its 51st year of operation and served more than 30,000 individuals last year and placed more than 1,100 individuals into competitive employment.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, please visit www.goodwillswfl.org or call (239) 995-2106.
For more about Guidestar, visit www.guidestar.org.
Contact
Susan Hegarty
***@goodwillswfl.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse