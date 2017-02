Easy Access to Official, and Accurate, Trump White House Presidential Documents

Media Contact

-- Apps4Android, the world's largest developer of mobile accessibility apps today announced the release of a new free Android app called, "Trump Presidential Documents (TPD)." TPD was designed to make it easy for everyone, including people with print disabilities, to keep pace with, and read, President Trump's executive orders; memorandums;proclamations;determinations;and, notices… all in one place and at one time. Documents appear in TPD as soon as they are published in the Federal Register, the official daily newspaper of the Federal government. The FR is a legal newspaper published every business day by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).According to Steve Jacobs, CEO of Apps4Android, "In addition to providing users the ability to read documents directly from within the app, TPD can convert documents into PDF files and accessible ePub3 eBook formats making the documents easy to access, read, and share."Established in January, 2009, Apps4Android is a social entrepreneurship company and the world's largest developer of Android accessibility apps. Apps4Android has more than 21 million installations in 214 countries. Apps4Android is a subsidiary of IDEAL Group, a 2002 spin-off from IDEAL at NCR Corporation. More: http://apps4android.org/ eos http://apps4android.org/tpd/