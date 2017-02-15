News By Tag
Lisa London To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday March 1st, 2017
Lisa London will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday March 1, 2017.
Lisa London is an accomplished actress & singer who hails from Palm Springs CA USA. Lisa has basked in the limelight since a teen. In high school she was a Bob Hope Classic Girl and had her own weekly column in the Desert Sun newspaper and interviewed local and international entertainment & sports celebrities for CBS radio. Lisa has starred in many films & TV roles and produced critically acclaimed theater productions she also acted in. Lisa London is Best Actress Nominee Short Film (Finding Momma) New York City International Film Festival 2016. She has recently starred in Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance as well as Holy Terror.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Lisa London, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Lisa London on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday March 1st, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
