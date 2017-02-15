 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Lisa London To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday March 1st, 2017

Lisa London will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday March 1, 2017.
 
 
Lisa Landon On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Lisa Landon On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Lisa London will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss her films, her career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Lisa London is an accomplished actress & singer who hails from Palm Springs CA USA. Lisa has basked in the limelight since a teen. In high school she was a Bob Hope Classic Girl and had her own weekly column in the Desert Sun newspaper and interviewed local and international entertainment & sports celebrities for CBS radio. Lisa has starred in many films & TV roles and produced critically acclaimed theater productions she also acted in. Lisa London is Best Actress Nominee Short Film (Finding Momma) New York City International Film Festival 2016. She has recently starred in Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance as well as Holy Terror.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Lisa London, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Lisa London  on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday March 1st, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show

