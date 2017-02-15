News By Tag
[Media Alert] The Garner Circle PR Presents "Kiss & Makeup Beauty Bar Pop-Up" Girl's Night Out ATL -
Coveted Beauty Brands For An Experiential Girl's Night Out
Top beauty tastemakers will converge uniting brands and creators that cater to a multicultural audience. Produced by @TheGarnerCircle, this event will feature brand first looks by Kerri Alston hair, The Honey Pot Company, Christina Johnson & Awards Winning Makeup Artist Tony Acey's BE FX Collection and more.
Atlanta (February 23, 2017) Get your girlfriends together and get ready to indulge in an evening filled with beauty experiences and shopping, delicious cocktails, cupcake pairings, Spring beauty treatments and much more. Best of all, attendees get to take home a famous goodie bag, filled to the brim with glamorous goodies and freebies. The KISS & MAKEUP Beauty Bar Pop-Up is an exciting evening where beauty lovers get to interact with coveted brands celebrating every kind of beauty. It reflects the matte kind, the glossy kind, the long hair don't carers and the curlfriends. The event will take place in the heart of downtown Atlanta at Open For Business Co-working space located at 228 Auburn Avenue on Thursday, February 23rd from 6:00PM - 9:00PM. Tickets go on sale today at www.KissandMakeupPop.com (http://r20.rs6.net/
Launched by The Garner Circle in 2013, the KISS & MAKEUP Beauty Bar Pop-Up is a unique interactive beauty experience where consumers get to interact first hand with their favorite brands. With events taking place across the nation surrounding large scale events (i.e. CIAA, BET Awards, Essence Festival and more), this femme fatale pop-up experience caters to women by featuring brands that speak to them.
The Atlanta edition of the KISS & MAKEUP Beauty Bar Pop-Up will be hosted by beauty and hair care influencer Kayla Madonna.
Featured brands include Kerri Alston Hair by the stylish duo Cari & Kay, BE FX by VH1's Christina Johnson & Award winning makeup artist Toni Acey, The Honey Pot Company, cocktails by Bomade Lemonade vodka and passes to the KISS & MAKEUP after mixer. Join the KISS & MAKEUP beauty bar pop up on Thursday, February 23rd from 6:00pm - 9:00pm. Purchase your tickets at www.KissAndMakupPopUp.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
The Garner Circle PR
AccountExecutive@
SPONSORSHIP/
AccountExecutive@
At The Garner Circle & Co. we emphasize powerful, proactive and passionate media relations efforts, and offer a comprehensive range of integrated marketing services to meet every need. From traditional to digital PR, our clients look to us for results, and we deliver. For more information visit www.TheGarnerCircle.com
GET SOCIAL: @TheGarnerCircle #KissAndMakeupATL
Media Contact
Eugenia Johnson
888-560-6660
***@thegarnercircle.com
