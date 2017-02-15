[VIP Beauty Influencer Invite] Kiss & Makeup Pop-Up Beauty Bar - 02.23.17

FREE Complimentary code on Eventbrite using the code: SOCIAL

Contact

Eugenia Johnson 404-422-2173

***@thegarnercircle.com Eugenia Johnson 404-422-2173

End

--Get your girlfriends together and get ready to indulge in an evening filled withand, cupcake pairings, Spring beauty treatments and tutorials to #GetTheGlow fromand much more. Best of all, you'll take home one of our, filled to the brim with glamorous goodies and freebies!is an exciting evening where you get to interact with your favorite brands celebrating every kind of beauty. It reflects the matte kind, the glossy kind, the long hair don't carers and the curlfriends. Also join one of your favorite beauty influencers, Africa Miranda and Kayla Madonna, as they discuss some of their favorite go-to items for beauty and hair care.You are one of the top beauty influencers in the city and The Garner Circle would like you to attend this compliments of us.Confirm your beauty slot for Thursday, February 23rd between 6:00PM - 9:00PM to indulge in the Kiss & Makeup experience, complimentary cocktails, and more. For more information on the curated group of vendors please visit www.KissAndMakeupPopUp.com . To confirm your attendance, respond back to PRDirector@TheGarnerCircle.com as soon as possible.So excited to attend @TheGarnerCircle's #KissAndMakeupATL a beauty bar pop-up at @OFB100 on Feb 23rd from 6p-9p featuring @BeautyByAfricaMiranda, @KerriAlstonHair, @TheHoneyPotCo, @BEFXMakeup, @CosmeticCircus,@BomadeVodka lemon vodka cocktails and hosted by @Kaylamadonna. To purchase your ticket visit www.kissandmakeuppopup.com