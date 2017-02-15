 
Industry News





[VIP Beauty Influencer Invite] Kiss & Makeup Pop-Up Beauty Bar - 02.23.17

FREE Complimentary code on Eventbrite using the code: SOCIAL
 
 
ATLANTA - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Dearest  Hair Aficionado, Beauty Editor, Product Enthusiast:

Get your girlfriends together and get ready to indulge in an evening filled with beauty experiences and shopping, delicious cocktails,  cupcake pairings, Spring beauty treatments and tutorials to #GetTheGlow from Beauty by Africa Miranda and much more. Best of all, you'll take home one of our famous goodie bags, filled to the brim with glamorous goodies and freebies! The Kiss & Makeup Beauty Bar Pop-Up is an exciting evening  where you get to interact with your favorite brands celebrating every kind of beauty. It reflects the matte kind, the glossy kind, the long hair don't carers and the curlfriends. Also join one of your  favorite beauty influencers, Africa Miranda and Kayla Madonna, as they discuss some of their favorite go-to items for beauty and hair care.

You are one of the top beauty influencers in the city and The Garner Circle would like you to attend this compliments of us. Visit KissAndMakeupATL.eventbrite.com and use code: Social for complimentary ticket. Confirm your beauty slot for Thursday, February 23rd between 6:00PM - 9:00PM to indulge in the Kiss & Makeup experience, complimentary cocktails, and more.  For more information on the curated group of vendors please visit www.KissAndMakeupPopUp.com . To confirm your attendance, respond back to PRDirector@TheGarnerCircle.com as soon as possible.

Let's Stay Pretty Connected! Please Share Flyer and Message Below on Social:

So excited to attend @TheGarnerCircle's #KissAndMakeupATL a beauty bar pop-up at @OFB100 on Feb 23rd from 6p-9p featuring @BeautyByAfricaMiranda, @KerriAlstonHair, @TheHoneyPotCo, @BEFXMakeup, @CosmeticCircus,
@BomadeVodka lemon vodka cocktails and hosted by @Kaylamadonna. To purchase your ticket visit www.kissandmakeuppopup.com

