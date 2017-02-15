News By Tag
National Fluid Power Association Forms Strategic Alliance with FIRST®
Organizations join forces to inspire the next generation of engineers.
"NFPA is excited to be a Strategic Alliance partner of FIRST as our members are very supportive of the FIRST mission as Mentors and competition Suppliers. We look to grow that participation and also make more students aware of the outstanding careers available in fluid power through the NFPA Robotics Challenge FIRST Scholarship,"
The partnership will not only promote FIRST programs to NFPA's membership and education partners, but will also encourage them to become FIRST Mentors, Coaches, and Volunteers to extend the reach of NFPA's fluid power educational and career-building efforts to include FIRST students. NFPA will also offer a $40,000 merit-based scholarship to a high school senior who participates on a 2017 FIRST® Robotics Competition team. The scholarship is to be used to study engineering at any accredited technical school or university in the United States.
"At FIRST, we work to broaden student exposure to a wide range of opportunities in STEM through our Mentors, Coaches, and Volunteers,"
For more information about the alliance, or how your company can get involved in developing the future engineering workforce, contact Lynn Beyer, NFPA's Director of Workforce Development Programs, at lbeyer@nfpa.com.
About FIRST®
Accomplished inventor Dean Kamen founded FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) in 1989 to inspire an appreciation of science and technology in young people. Based in Manchester, N.H., FIRST designs accessible, innovative programs to build self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills while motivating young people to pursue opportunities in science, technology, and engineering. With support from over 200 of the Fortune 500 companies and more than $50 million in college scholarships, the not-for-profit organization hosts the FIRST® Robotics Competition for students in Grades 9-12; FIRST® Tech Challenge for Grades 7-12; FIRST® LEGO® League for Grades 4-8; and FIRST® LEGO® League Jr. for Grades K-4. Gracious Professionalism® is a way of doing things that encourages high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and respects individuals and the community. To learn more about FIRST, go to www.firstinspires.org
About the NFPA
NFPA is the trade association focused on strengthening the hydraulics and pneumatics industry. With more than 340 fluid power manufacturers, distributors and suppliers in its membership, NFPA works to advance fluid power education, technology and the industry as a whole.
