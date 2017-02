National Fluid Power Association Forms Strategic Alliance with FIRST®

Organizations join forces to inspire the next generation of engineers.

-- The National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) recently started a Strategic Alliance collaboration with(For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), an international not-for-profit organization aimed at increasing interest and participation in science and technology among K-12 students. The partnership will harness the similarities between the mission ofand those NFPA's workforce development to get more students aware of and interested in fluid power and engineering."NFPA is excited to be a Strategic Alliance partner ofas our members are very supportive of themission as Mentors and competition Suppliers. We look to grow that participation and also make more students aware of the outstanding careers available in fluid power through the NFPA Robotics ChallengeScholarship,"said Eric Lanke, President and CEO of NFPA.The partnership will not only promoteprograms to NFPA's membership and education partners, but will also encourage them to becomeMentors, Coaches, and Volunteers to extend the reach of NFPA's fluid power educational and career-building efforts to includestudents. NFPA will also offer a $40,000 merit-based scholarship to a high school senior who participates on a 2017Robotics Competition team. The scholarship is to be used to study engineering at any accredited technical school or university in the United States."At, we work to broaden student exposure to a wide range of opportunities in STEM through our Mentors, Coaches, and Volunteers,"saidPresident Donald E. Bossi. "As a Strategic Alliance, NFPA will help give morestudents the opportunity to work side-by-side with professional engineers in the fluid power industry, while the generous NFPA Robotics ChallengeScholarship adds to the exclusive scholarship opportunities available for high school students who participate in."For more information about the alliance, or how your company can get involved in developing the future engineering workforce, contact Lynn Beyer, NFPA's Director of Workforce Development Programs, at lbeyer@nfpa.com Accomplished inventor Dean Kamen founded(For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) in 1989 to inspire an appreciation of science and technology in young people. Based in Manchester, N.H.,designs accessible, innovative programs to build self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills while motivating young people to pursue opportunities in science, technology, and engineering. With support from over 200 of the Fortune 500 companies and more than $50 million in college scholarships, the not-for-profit organization hosts theRobotics Competition for students in Grades 9-12;Tech Challenge for Grades 7-12;LEGOLeague for Grades 4-8; andLEGOLeague Jr. for Grades K-4.is a way of doing things that encourages high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and respects individuals and the community. To learn more about, go to www.firstinspires.org NFPA is the trade association focused on strengthening the hydraulics and pneumatics industry. With more than 340 fluid power manufacturers, distributors and suppliers in its membership, NFPA works to advance fluid power education, technology and the industry as a whole.