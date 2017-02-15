 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

National Fluid Power Association Forms Strategic Alliance with FIRST®

Organizations join forces to inspire the next generation of engineers.
 
 
MILWAUKEE - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) recently started a Strategic Alliance collaboration with FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), an international not-for-profit organization aimed at increasing interest and participation in science and technology among K-12 students. The partnership will harness the similarities between the mission of FIRST and those NFPA's workforce development to get more students aware of and interested in fluid power and engineering.

"NFPA is excited to be a Strategic Alliance partner of FIRST as our members are very supportive of the FIRST mission as Mentors and competition Suppliers. We look to grow that participation and also make more students aware of the outstanding careers available in fluid power through the NFPA Robotics Challenge FIRST Scholarship," said Eric Lanke, President and CEO of NFPA.

The partnership will not only promote FIRST programs to NFPA's membership and education partners, but will also encourage them to become FIRST Mentors, Coaches, and Volunteers to extend the reach of NFPA's fluid power educational and career-building efforts to include FIRST students. NFPA will also offer a $40,000 merit-based scholarship to a high school senior who participates on a 2017 FIRST® Robotics Competition team. The scholarship is to be used to study engineering at any accredited technical school or university in the United States.

"At FIRST, we work to broaden student exposure to a wide range of opportunities in STEM through our Mentors, Coaches, and Volunteers," said FIRST President Donald E. Bossi. "As a Strategic Alliance, NFPA will help give more FIRST students the opportunity to work side-by-side with professional engineers in the fluid power industry, while the generous NFPA Robotics Challenge FIRST Scholarship adds to the exclusive scholarship opportunities available for high school students who participate in FIRST."

For more information about the alliance, or how your company can get involved in developing the future engineering workforce, contact Lynn Beyer, NFPA's Director of Workforce Development Programs, at lbeyer@nfpa.com.

About FIRST®
Accomplished inventor Dean Kamen founded FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) in 1989 to inspire an appreciation of science and technology in young people. Based in Manchester, N.H., FIRST designs accessible, innovative programs to build self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills while motivating young people to pursue opportunities in science, technology, and engineering. With support from over 200 of the Fortune 500 companies and more than $50 million in college scholarships, the not-for-profit organization hosts the FIRST® Robotics Competition for students in Grades 9-12; FIRST® Tech Challenge for Grades 7-12; FIRST® LEGO® League for Grades 4-8; and FIRST® LEGO® League Jr. for Grades K-4. Gracious Professionalism® is a way of doing things that encourages high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and respects individuals and the community. To learn more about FIRST, go to www.firstinspires.org

About the NFPA

NFPA is the trade association focused on strengthening the hydraulics and pneumatics industry. With more than 340 fluid power manufacturers, distributors and suppliers in its membership, NFPA works to advance fluid power education, technology and the industry as a whole.
