Good Morning from Miley's Heart and Testimony Tuesday

Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday from the rising of the sun to the going down of the same spreading love to everyone everywhere is the answer
 
 
Bishop Dr. Corletta Vaughn
Bishop Dr. Corletta Vaughn
 
DETROIT - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday from the rising of the sun to the going down of the same spreading love to everyone everywhere is the answer!  Today is new, void of mistakes, what ifs, past failures or doubts.  If you're reading, you are alive, and a great thing new opportunity.  Each breath is proof you have purpose, but each new day brings with it the deeper stuff curiosity is made of, something greater, perfect order controlling all moving pieces …something like CHESS.  Happy Tuesday, Love Miley's Heart

February 21st is the 52nd day of the year, with 313 days remaining til New Year 2018!   Accordion to Wikipedia, this date is slightly more likely to fall on a Tuesday, Thursday or Sunday - On this day in 1878 1st telephone book was issued in New Haven, CT; 1925 The New Yorker was published; 1948 NASCAR is Incorporated; 1965 Malcolm X is assassinated; and in 1972 Soviet unmanned spaceship Luna 20 lands on the moon.  What's more? Nina Simone (1933) and Rue McClanahan (1934) share today as their birthday (RIP).

Today is Tuesday, February 21, 2017, your perfect day to say YES overcoming barriers and obstacles.  Miley's Heart @ Testimony Tuesday encourages those who have a testimony to share, stories of triumph despite overwhelming odds oppositions. Every Tuesday you can expect to hear from folks near and far who have had life changing experiences and believe their story is one worth telling.  Miley's Heart @ Testimony Tuesday is a great place for LOVE Ambassadors, authors, poets, and other creative expressionists to share of themselves in order to help and serve others.  Go now to a safe on-line space where healing begins https://www.facebook.com/groups/mileys.heart/

This is the testimony of one of the most prominent women of faith, Bishop Corletta Vaughn, a prolific teacher, second generation preacher and Pastor of The Holy Ghost Cathedral and Chief Apostle to the Go Tell It Evangelistic  Ministry Worldwide.  As an only child was groomed by her father to succeed him in ministry, but admits to being princess-like til meeting extreme opposition as she sought higher levels of ministry overcoming barriers steep in tradition and religious beliefs around women in pulpits. She is the first female Bishop from the state of Michigan and is a regular feature as herself, Bishop Carlotta Vaughn on Oxygen TV's hit Reality TV Show, Preachers of Detroit, again as the only female Pastor/Bishop http://www.oxygen.com/people/bishop-corletta-vaughn.

Bishop Dr. Corletta Vaughn, is also an author whose book Miley's Heart @ Testimony Tuesday is featuring today.  It's called "Teach Your Daughters How to Fly,"  a self help book and guide offering fathers and single mothers the right tools to raise their daughters and prepare them for greatness. For the social press release on "Teach Your Daughters to Fly," visit site below: https://www.amazon.com/Teach-Your-Daughters-Father-Daughter-Relationships/dp/162903830X

Inside the Miley's Heart "private" Facebook Group, you too can share your story with folks from everywhere passing out gold, diamonds, jasper, onyx and other precious stones through the word of your testimony, especially if its one of adversity, betrayal and trial.  Have you ever had to start all over?  How about loss of income, eviction or foreclosure?  These are hurtful places, but how you keep it moving?  Tell it inside Miley's Heart @ Testimony Tuesday. Today just happens to be Tuesday, so Go Now: https://www.facebook.com/groups/mileys.heart/

Someone you know might be crying, depressed, grief stricken, mourning, sad, sick, shut-in, in need of a lil forgiveness, love, mercy and/or understanding.  Regardless of your religious beliefs, agree that people overcome make peace by the action BLOOD (sweat & tears) and the WORD (how we made it over) of his experience as testimony.

Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday, join the Miley's Heart "private" Facebook Group Now: https://www.facebook.com/groups/mileys.heart/  Today is Testimony Tuesday, go to Miley's Heart to share your story NOW!

