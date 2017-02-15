News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Good Morning from Miley's Heart and Testimony Tuesday
Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday from the rising of the sun to the going down of the same spreading love to everyone everywhere is the answer
February 21st is the 52nd day of the year, with 313 days remaining til New Year 2018! Accordion to Wikipedia, this date is slightly more likely to fall on a Tuesday, Thursday or Sunday - On this day in 1878 1st telephone book was issued in New Haven, CT; 1925 The New Yorker was published; 1948 NASCAR is Incorporated;
Today is Tuesday, February 21, 2017, your perfect day to say YES overcoming barriers and obstacles. Miley's Heart @ Testimony Tuesday encourages those who have a testimony to share, stories of triumph despite overwhelming odds oppositions. Every Tuesday you can expect to hear from folks near and far who have had life changing experiences and believe their story is one worth telling. Miley's Heart @ Testimony Tuesday is a great place for LOVE Ambassadors, authors, poets, and other creative expressionists to share of themselves in order to help and serve others. Go now to a safe on-line space where healing begins https://www.facebook.com/
This is the testimony of one of the most prominent women of faith, Bishop Corletta Vaughn, a prolific teacher, second generation preacher and Pastor of The Holy Ghost Cathedral and Chief Apostle to the Go Tell It Evangelistic Ministry Worldwide. As an only child was groomed by her father to succeed him in ministry, but admits to being princess-like til meeting extreme opposition as she sought higher levels of ministry overcoming barriers steep in tradition and religious beliefs around women in pulpits. She is the first female Bishop from the state of Michigan and is a regular feature as herself, Bishop Carlotta Vaughn on Oxygen TV's hit Reality TV Show, Preachers of Detroit, again as the only female Pastor/Bishop http://www.oxygen.com/
Bishop Dr. Corletta Vaughn, is also an author whose book Miley's Heart @ Testimony Tuesday is featuring today. It's called "Teach Your Daughters How to Fly," a self help book and guide offering fathers and single mothers the right tools to raise their daughters and prepare them for greatness. For the social press release on "Teach Your Daughters to Fly," visit site below: https://www.amazon.com/
Inside the Miley's Heart "private" Facebook Group, you too can share your story with folks from everywhere passing out gold, diamonds, jasper, onyx and other precious stones through the word of your testimony, especially if its one of adversity, betrayal and trial. Have you ever had to start all over? How about loss of income, eviction or foreclosure?
Someone you know might be crying, depressed, grief stricken, mourning, sad, sick, shut-in, in need of a lil forgiveness, love, mercy and/or understanding. Regardless of your religious beliefs, agree that people overcome make peace by the action BLOOD (sweat & tears) and the WORD (how we made it over) of his experience as testimony.
Miley's Heart seeks to Heal Hearts 365 days everyday, join the Miley's Heart "private" Facebook Group Now: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Patrina S Reddick, MSW
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse