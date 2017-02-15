 
Image Processing and Image Enhancement work within 24 hours TAT

How I-Cons Technologies achieved Image Processing and Image Enhancement work within 24 hours TAT which needs to go into e-Commerce site every day.
 
 
COIMBATORE, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Scenario:

Online Store selling sports items, every day client was looking to add products to their inventory, which in turn needs to go online for the customer to view, the major challenge was that, we never know how many products they would add per day, some day it might be 50 products, some day it might be 2500 products, but team had only 12-15 hours to process the images nevertheless how much we receive is out of question.

The process was trickier because the Client was also not willing to go by Full Time Employee model of Contract, Client informed they need the processed images back within 12-15 hours, even if it is 50 images or more images for which the numbers are not exactly fixed or known.

I-Cons technologies agreed for the same after analyzing opportunities on automating the process and managed to automate 50% of the process and 50% was done manually.

Now I-Cons Technologies being serving the Client for more than two years without missing the deadline. The savings achieved by automation was informed to the client and have passed over the cost benefit to the client.

I-Cons Technologies methodology to achieve the goal

·         Created a separate Tunnel and FTP space for the images to come inn and Go out, Separate VPN tunnel was required to make the image transfers faster as most of the images are all larger size images.

·         Wrote Action scripts and editing techniques to automate the process.

·         Developed small software tool to tag the images as per client requirement.

Client Testimonial

"We were looking for regular Image Processing and Image Enhancement work to be completed within 24 hours TAT which needs to go into our e-Commerce site every day, we found I-Cons Technologies as our partner for this process, for more than 2 years now they are doing this with limited supervision from our end and they have never missed the deadline even for a single day, the deliverables and Turn Around Time is astonishingly Consistent..."

I-Cons Technologies successfully executing the process for more than two years now and the relationship is growing stronger as the Client is also looking to send another ongoing project shortly. Visit us http://www.i-constech.com/

