Biggerpan to launch Ulli, the 1st AI-Powered Web Browser at Mobile World Congress 2017

Ulli is a new web browser that improves and simplifies the mobile Internet navigation experience with Artificial Intelligence and one-hand design.

Ulli logo

Contact

Catherine Ryall

***@businessfrance.fr Catherine Ryall

End

-- Biggerpan will be demoing its smart browser Ulli at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, between February 27– 2March 2017, on the French Tech pavilion,of the App Planet area.Ulli, the firstfor mobile, is now available worldwide on the App Store. After being part of the new Google and GSV Pioneer Accelerator in Silicon Valley, Biggerpan officially launched its smart browser Ulli for the iPhone, which was nominated (https://goldenkittyawards.com/)2016 Mobile App of the Year by Product Hunt (https://goldenkittyawards.com/)75% of Internet use will be mobile this year (https://www.zenithmedia.com/mobile-forecasts-75-internet-use-will-mobile-2017/), according to Zenith Media. But have you ever tried browsing the web on your phone while on the go? It's really cumbersome:• The keyboard is tiny and we often make typos• Multiple tabs are poorly handled• Copy-pasting is a hassle• It often requires using two handsWith this in mind, Biggerpan wanted tosays Biggerpan founder and CEO Eric ( https://www.linkedin.com/ in/poindessault ) Poindessault.• Key browser features such as search results areone tap away, making it easier to find what you want fast.• Thanks to its innovative interface where all the controls are placed at the bottom of the screen,, saving you time and perfect for when on the go.Ulli further enhances mobile web browsing with its unique feature called the. When pressing the Magic Button, a predictive recommendation engine powered by artificial intelligence analyzes the context of the current page and surfaces the most relevant information and purchases for you to browse. No typing, no searching, the Magic Button finds what you need, like afor your phone.For example, if you are reading an article about a movie, you can press the Magic Button to read about the actors, watch the trailer or buy tickets online. Once you have bought your tickets, press the Magic Button again and you can find restaurants near the cinema. And finally, once you have chosen a restaurant, press the Magic Button to request an Uber to take you there without entering the address. This recommendation engine works with any other search or web navigation.Ulli creates a one-thumb web browsing experience that unlocks the potential of aon your phone.In addition to its smart recommendation engine, the mobile browser also comes with a, including:• an ad blocker• full screen mode• incognito mode• favourites• a news feed• a VPN (in progress)Download Ulli for free on the App Store ( https://itunes.apple.com/ app/ulli-smart- web-browser- a.i./... ).Visit Biggerpan's website (http://www.biggerpan.com/)for more information including a video.Ulli is a smart mobile web browser developed by Biggerpan, a French-American startup company with offices in San Francisco and Paris. Its mission statement is to build a brain for the Web, to allow a better integration of the technology into our lives, without all the pain and frictions that are found in traditional online activities. The iOS app simplifies web browsing on a mobile device and recommends the most relevant content and actions for people to navigate based on the context of their current browsing.Audrey PoindessaultMarketing Director+1-415-231-3674audrey@biggerpan.comfacebook.com/biggerpan.inctwitter.com/ulliappBusiness France UK (The French Trade Commission)Catherine Ryall, Press Officer+44(0) 207 024 3613catherine.ryall@businessfrance.frwww.youbuyfrance.com/uk/