Biggerpan to launch Ulli, the 1st AI-Powered Web Browser at Mobile World Congress 2017
Ulli is a new web browser that improves and simplifies the mobile Internet navigation experience with Artificial Intelligence and one-hand design.
Improving web browsing through practical design and the power of AI
Ulli, the first Smart Web Browser for mobile, is now available worldwide on the App Store. After being part of the new Google and GSV Pioneer Accelerator in Silicon Valley, Biggerpan officially launched its smart browser Ulli for the iPhone, which was nominated (https://goldenkittyawards.com/)
Making mobile browsing genuinely mobile
75% of Internet use will be mobile this year (https://www.zenithmedia.com/
• The keyboard is tiny and we often make typos
• Multiple tabs are poorly handled
• Copy-pasting is a hassle
• It often requires using two hands
With this in mind, Biggerpan wanted to ease the pain.
"The Internet and the smartphone are two revolutionary technologies that have radically changed our lives, yet they don't work well together because the experience of the Web is not suited for mobility," says Biggerpan founder and CEO Eric (https://www.linkedin.com/
Ulli liberates the mobile web browsing experience
• Key browser features such as search results are always one tap away, making it easier to find what you want fast.
• Thanks to its innovative interface where all the controls are placed at the bottom of the screen, you can navigate with just one hand, saving you time and perfect for when on the go.
Leveraging the power of AI for a one-tap experience
Ulli further enhances mobile web browsing with its unique feature called the Magic Button. When pressing the Magic Button, a predictive recommendation engine powered by artificial intelligence analyzes the context of the current page and surfaces the most relevant information and purchases for you to browse. No typing, no searching, the Magic Button finds what you need, like a "self-driving Internet" for your phone.
For example, if you are reading an article about a movie, you can press the Magic Button to read about the actors, watch the trailer or buy tickets online. Once you have bought your tickets, press the Magic Button again and you can find restaurants near the cinema. And finally, once you have chosen a restaurant, press the Magic Button to request an Uber to take you there without entering the address. This recommendation engine works with any other search or web navigation.
Ulli creates a one-thumb web browsing experience that unlocks the potential of a seamless one-tap shopping on your phone.
In addition to its smart recommendation engine, the mobile browser also comes with a full set of advanced features, including:
• an ad blocker
• full screen mode
• incognito mode
• favourites
• a news feed
• a VPN (in progress)
Download Ulli for free on the App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/
Visit Biggerpan's website (http://www.biggerpan.com/)
ABOUT
Ulli is a smart mobile web browser developed by Biggerpan, a French-American startup company with offices in San Francisco and Paris. Its mission statement is to build a brain for the Web, to allow a better integration of the technology into our lives, without all the pain and frictions that are found in traditional online activities. The iOS app simplifies web browsing on a mobile device and recommends the most relevant content and actions for people to navigate based on the context of their current browsing.
CONTACT
Biggerpan, Inc.
Audrey Poindessault
Marketing Director
+1-415-231-3674
audrey@biggerpan.com
Press Relations
Business France UK (The French Trade Commission)
Catherine Ryall, Press Officer
+44(0) 207 024 3613
catherine.ryall@
Contact
Catherine Ryall
***@businessfrance.fr
End
