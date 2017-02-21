News By Tag
Shopkio Launches New Range of Lehenga Choli and Sarees for New Age Woman
Shopkio.com, one of India's leading online fashion store, launched the latest & designer collection of women's Lehenga choli and sarees at never before prices
Shopkio, a Surat based fashion house, launches a range of stylishly elegant lehenga choli sets and sarees for the new age woman. Speaking at the launch a representative of Shopkio said, "These lehenga cholis are fashionable and incorporate style changes to suit the fashion conscious. There is abundance of variety in cut and styles as can be seen in the neckline, the sleeves and the waistline of the cholis that match the lehenga to perfection. One can pick long sleeved cholis, short-sleeved ones and sleeveless to suit one's look and personality. There is no variety in the lehengas either as can be seen in the number and variety of pleats. All these are further embellished with beautiful embroidery. As for the fabrics, there are choices ranging from voiles and chiffons to lustrous slinky silks. Hundreds of women have chosen Shopkio lehenga cholis as their bridal wear and to maximum effect."
He went on to elaborate on the collection of sarees. "Surat is the capital of art silk sarees and women select Shopkio sarees for their elegant, dazzling and high fashion looks whereas the prices are surprisingly affordable. Whether it is plain or highly embroidered, Shopkio sarees confer standout looks. There are choices such as Bollywood sarees, fancy embroidered sarees for weddings and designer party wear sarees in georgette, chiffon, silk, net and cotton."
Shopkio is an established fashion house with a full complement of designers working with the finest equipments to create dazzling collections of lehenga choli sets and designer sarees for the new age woman. The accent is on quality. Fabrics are the finest and chosen for drape, feel and texture as well as color-fastness. Embroider matches color background and results in a saree that confers gorgeous drop dead looks on the wearer.
Shopkio range includes anarkali sets and colorful cosets for the young at heart but the accent is on sarees for women who wish to acquire flair and flamboyance or understated gracious elegance, depending on the type of fabric and color they choose. There is a saree for every taste, every type of woman and every occasion. Whether it is parties of weddings, casual wear or office wear, Shopkio designer sarees never fail to wow. Shopkio sarees are available in traditional designs as well as more modern styles with bold prints and exquisite color combinations. A woman can positively and radiantly glow when outfitted in any of these chic sarees. Shopkio range of fantastic sarees start at a low price of around Rs. 450 but they look as if they cost ten times more.
The representative said that they have a very easy and customer-friendly policy for online shoppers. One can buy and if the apparel is not what they like, it is easy to return and get a replacement. "We understand tastes of women and aim to satisfy." Women who are looking for something exotic and different but well priced will find all that they want at Shopkio, India's leading online designer house for https://www.shopkio.com/
About Shopkio:
Shopkio is based in Surat and is a leading online garment house, exporting worldwide. They may be contacted by phone 91 81 407 01000, email care@shopkio.com or via website shopkio.com. It is for everybody who simply loves fashion & wants to stay ahead with the best in cutting-edge trends. In a short span of time, we've become the "en-vogue" fashion destination & a staple in the world of online fashion.
Shopkio
Rashi Malhotra
***@shopkio.com
