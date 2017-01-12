 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Ethnic Wear Online on Shopkio – Best Prices, Latest Designs

Shopkio.com, one of India's leading online fashion store, launched the latest & designer collection of women's ethnic wear at never before prices
 
 
SURAT, India - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are a fan of Indian fashion & want to adorn the latest trends in ethnic wear, then lookout for the online store that is racked with the stylish collection of ethnic wear for women. As we all know, ethnic wear is undoubtedly the most popular breed of clothing among women across the globe. Every women's closet has special extra racks for Indian wear as it's the only clothing that renders eternal look, reflecting the cultural traditions blended with style.

If you are in search for an online store that displays the best of ethnic wear designs, then you should check out Shopkio.com, a one stop shop, for the choicest & hottest collection in Indian wear. The store has recently launched new designer collection in women's ethnic wear category comprising party wear sarees, fancy sarees for wedding functions, long anarkali dresses, evening wear ethnic gowns, printed kurtis at never before low prices in discount sale.  The gamut of ethnic wear designs in varied colors, styles, patterns & fabrics makes them apart from the world. One can find everything on a store, if you are looking for designer saree for anniversary party, anarkali style gown for wedding function, printed georgette saree for office wear, fancy lehenga for reception, ethnic gown for cocktail & much more by leading brands. The USP of the ethnic wear collection on Shopkio is their affordable prices. Every online shopper looks out for the best deal on the site & Shopkio.com is the perfect place, as the store works on the principle of "Styling everybody, without draining pockets".

Additionally, unlike other online stores, Shopkio.com does not charge a single penny for delivering their products across India. Yes! You heard that right. They are offering free shipping on all orders even with cash on delivery payment option. It's indeed a desired online store everybody is looking for.

So, if you are confused on what to wear in your best friend's engagement party, you must visit Shopkio.com once & rest will be the history, as you'll surely get your favorite design at the price that you haven't seen before on any online store.

Explore http://www.shopkio.com for latest collection

About Shopkio:

Shopkio.com is for everybody who simply loves fashion & wants to stay ahead with the best in cutting-edge trends. In a short span of time, we've become the "en-vogue" fashion destination & a staple in the world of online fashion. Featuring the most coveted styles & brands, we believe in delivering the "What you see is what you get" experience with prettiest pieces, perfect for a fashionista look. Our shopaholic mantra is to ensure that you are spoilt for choices & aim to put you ahead in the fashion circuit with never-ending designs. Our gamut of styles come with affordable price tags, delivered swiftly, at your doorstep, with love.

Contact
Shopkio
Rashi Malhotra
***@shopkio.com
End
