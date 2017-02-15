News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LMS Industry on a decline? UpsideLMS Answers
In light of the recent brouhaha in the L&D circuit about the LMS being on its way out, UpsideLMS puts all questions and speculations to rest.
The L&D industry has, oftentimes, been guided towards change by current survey stats and market research. Ambient Insight (http://www.ambientinsight.com/
The study points out key factors inhibiting the growth of the global revenues for Self-paced eLearning as:
· Intense commoditization
· The eLearning product lifecycle is in the final stage and suppliers diversifying their product catalogs beyond eLearning
· Profound degree of product substitution etc.
The LMS market, in particular, has seen a downfall over the years, majorly due to lack of innovation.
However, opposing this notion of a declining LMS market is another recent research report published by MarketsandMarkets (http://www.prnewswire.com/
As the global markets face the irrational growth of LMS platforms that are incompatible with new learning technology products, or the ones with gamification features that cannot be integrated with native Game-based Learning products, the creators of UpsideLMS have been busy enhancing their system, polishing the gem within in order to rehash the way learning management systems are comprehended by creating a learner-centric environment that allows the administrators to deliver learning in the most efficient ways possible.
UpsideLMS Key Features:
· Learn Anywhere, Anytime - UpsideLMS gives its learners complete learning flexibility and seamless experience – through its light & responsive HTML 5 design that enables learners to access learning/ training content seamlessly from any device of their choice – be it desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones - across a wide range of browsers and platforms.
· Faster Go-to-market - Its SaaS architecture facilitates fast deployment with best-in-class security, scalability and reliability and reduces TCO, maximizing the impact of learning programs while assuring speed, innovation, and higher ROI.
· Business Intelligence - UpsideLMS integrated with enhanced MIS & Reporting tool assist L&D professionals in translating learning management data into meaningful information for devising better L&D strategies and improving processes.
· Learner Engagement - UpsideLMS is designed from the user's perspective and is easy-to-use with simple navigation and workflows. Its user-friendly UI, enhanced interface designs for Catalog and Learning Plan, flexible Batch Management module with ability for learners to self-enroll etc., ability to stream videos, deliver learning/ training in a blended format bring in enhanced User Experience (https://www.upsidelms.com/
"The LMS market is constantly shifting, and so is the learner demographic. We strongly believe that the LMSs, today, need to be innovative in order to future-proof the L&D initiatives, while still being capable of doing its primary task, learning/training delivery and management. UpsideLMS is one such system that is a perfect blend of tradition and innovation that makes it an LMS of choice not just for Enterprise companies but also for SMBs and Training Companies. ", said Amit Gautam, Director - UpsideLMS and Co-Founder - Upside Learning.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse